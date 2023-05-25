The NBA Playoffs continue on Thursday night and you can activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer to earn a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. This no-sweat bet is eligible for use on any betting market in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will attempt to wrap up this series with a road win in Game 5. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the Boston Celtics will look to force Game 6 back in Miami with a win of their own. Signing up via our links will automatically apply our FanDuel promo code and unlock a $1,000 no-sweat first bet offer.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s $1,000 no-sweat first bet offer is one of the best new user promos in legal online sports betting. All it takes is a $10+ first deposit to unlock the offer, which will back your first bet of up to $1,000. If your bet on Heat-Celtics loses, you’ll get a second chance via a refund in bonus bets.

Click here to secure a $1,000 no-sweat first bet with our FanDuel promo code to bet on Heat-Celtics.

FanDuel Promo Code for NBA Playoffs: $1K No-Sweat Heat-Celtics Bet

The Eastern Conference Finals have largely been a disappointment. Most pundits thought that the skill of the Celtics and the tenacity of the Heat would lead to a six- or seven-game series. Three-straight wins to start the series put the Heat into a position that no other NBA team has ever lost from, up three games to none. Boston, however, showed some resilience in Game 4, picking up a road win rather than planning their offseason vacation.

It remains to be seen whether or not Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will light it up in Game 5 or whether the complacency that’s plagued the duo this postseason will torpedo Boston’s playoff run. FanDuel Sportsbook’s no-sweat first bet offer will back your initial cash wager with bonus bets that will convey if your bet settles as a loss. If it wins, however, you’ll get back your stake along with cash winnings.

If your first bet wins, FanDuel will add cash winnings to your account and refund your wager. However, if your first bet loses, you won’t be left empty-handed. FanDuel will credit your account with up to $1,000 in bonus bets to use on other games.

Featured Same-Game Parlays and More

FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of additional ways to go after more wins. If you head over to the NBA tab, you’ll see two featured same-game parlays, as well as an NBA Quick Hit. The Quick Hit features Jayson Tatum to be the first player to score 10+ points in Game 5 at +210 odds.

The Bleacher Report SGP includes Jimmy Butler to score 25+ points, Jayson Tatum to score 30+ points, Jayson Tatum to record 8+ rebounds, Bam Adebayo to score 15+ points, and Jaylen Brown to make 2+ three-pointers at +503 odds. If you choose to opt-into the Run It Back SGP, you’ll get +431 odds on Jayson Tatum to record 6+ assists, Jaylen Brown to score 20+ points, Jayson Tatum to record 10+ rebounds, and Jaylen Brown to make 2+ three-pointers.

Grab a $1,000 no-sweat bet for Heat-Celtics when you click here to apply our FanDuel promo code.

