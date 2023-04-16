FanDuel promo code for NBA Playoffs: Bet $5, get $150 bonus bets Sunday

The best FanDuel promo code offer for the NBA Playoffs is giving bettors a chance to lock in a guarantee. Take the guesswork out of betting on the NBA by claiming this new offer. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this new promotion.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS BET NOW

New players who sign up with this FanDuel promo code offer can secure a 30-1 instant payout. Sign up, download the app, and place a $5+ wager on the NBA Playoffs to win $150 in bonus bets.

There are four games on the Sunday slate in the NBA Playoffs. Not to mention, there are tons of baseball games and the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs start on Monday.

FanDuel Sportsbook should be a go-to option for basketball fans this weekend and throughout the playoffs. This guaranteed offer is one way to get off to a fast start.

Click here to enable this FanDuel promo code offer. From there, bet $5 on any NBA Playoffs game to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

FanDuel Promo Code Triggers $150 in NBA Bonus Bets

Remember, the outcome of the original $5 wager won’t matter when it comes to this FanDuel promo. Simply placing that $5 bet in the app will be enough to trigger $150 in bonus bets. It’s important to highlight the fact that bettors will need to download the app to lock in these bonus bets.

After claiming this instant payout, go big on the NBA Playoffs with bonus bets. These can serve as a head start for bettors on FanDuel Sportsbook. Think of it as a chance to test drive the app.

How to Claim This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

It only takes a few minutes and a few simple steps to sign up and start playing on FanDuel Sportsbook. For a full breakdown of the registration process, refer to the detailed outline below:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to input a promo code.

Set up a new profile and make a cash deposit of at least $10 to qualify for this “bet and get” offer.

Download the easy-to-use app straight from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

Place a $5 wager on any game to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

This FanDuel promo is currently available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY.

Betting on the NBA Playoffs

Although we recommend claiming this new user promo first and foremost, there are other ways to bet on the NBA Playoffs with FanDuel Sportsbook. Look to the promotions page in the app for updated offers on all the action. There are same game parlay boosts, boosted odds, and more. Here’s a look at the current odds on today’s NBA action (odds subject to change):

Memphis Grizzlies (-3.5) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Milwaukee Bucks (-9.5) vs. Miami Heat

Phoenix Suns (-7.5) vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Denver Nuggets (-7.5) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Click here to enable this FanDuel promo code offer. From there, bet $5 on any NBA Playoffs game to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

