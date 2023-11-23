FanDuel promo code for NFL Thanksgiving games locks in $150 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

There are three Thanksgiving NFL games coming up today and this FanDuel promo code offer is boosting the odds on the action. Bet $5 on any NFL team’s moneyline today to win $150 in bonuses. Let’s take a closer look at these Thanksgiving matchups.

Aside from getting together with family and feasting, Thanksgiving is all about football. There are three games throughout the day, which means football fans can stay locked in all the way through leftovers at the end of the night. It kicks off with a classic Turkey Day matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. The Dallas Cowboys will host the Washington Commanders in the second game. And finally, the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will play for first place in the NFC West.

The FanDuel Sportsbook app is the only place to lock in this 30-1 moneyline boost. New players who take advantage of this opportunity can apply this boost to any of the six NFL teams playing today.

FanDuel Thanksgiving Offer Bet $5, Win $150 if Your Team Wins FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required States AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV

Bet $5 on NFL Thanksgiving Games, Win $150

Picking a winner in the NFL is easier said than done, but this FanDuel promo can take a lot of the risk out of betting on Thanksgiving. Remember, a $5 wager on any NFL team can turn into $150 in bonuses.

The good news for bettors is that there are three heavy favorites to choose from on Thanksgiving. Of course, upsets can happen in the NFL, but there are good options on the table when it comes to this new promo.

Here’s a look at the current moneyline odds on all three Thanksgiving matchups (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Detroit Lions (-350) vs. Green Bay Packers (+280)

Dallas Cowboys (-720) vs. Washington Commanders (+520)

Seattle Seahawks (+265) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-330)

Bet $5 on any of these teams to win $150 in bonuses if your team wins. Existing users would need to bet $1,080 on Dallas moneyline to win $150 in bonuses. It’s hard to argue with an odds boost that turns any favorite into a massive underdog. This is the largest boost available for new users at any sportsbook.

FanDuel Promo Code: How to Sign Up

Signing up and redeeming this FanDuel promo won’t take long. In fact, bettors won’t even need to enter a promo code when signing up with any of the links on this page. Instead, follow these simple steps to claim this boost:

Click this link to automatically activate this offer and create a new account.

to automatically activate this offer and create a new account. Make a cash deposit of $10 or more through any of the secure payment methods.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app.

Bet $5 on any NFL moneyline. Players who pick a winner will receive $150 in bonuses.

