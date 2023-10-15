FanDuel promo code for NFL Week 6 scores $200 bonus no matter what

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Step into the action with the latest FanDuel promo code offer and start with a no-brainer bonus. Bettors who activate this offer for NFL Week 6 will have the chance to win big with a guaranteed winner. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details behind this offer.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER!

GET $200

IN BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

New players who redeem this FanDuel promo code offer can lock in a 40-1 guaranteed payout. Create a new account, bet $5 in the app, and win $200 in bonus bets.

It’s important to highlight the fact that this offer will convert no matter what happens in the selected game. In other words, players can win bonus bets even if the original wager loses.

With so many NFL games to choose from today, it’s the perfect time to sign up and start winning. The easy-to-use FanDuel Sportsbook app is a great way to get in on the action for NFL Week 6.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $200 Guaranteed Bonus

Guarantees in the NFL are few and far between. However, new bettors can cash in on a guarantee with this FanDuel promo. Instead of taking a chance on the NFL Week 6 matchups, bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets.

Remember, this offer is only available in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New bettors can sign up via the App Store or Google Play Store. From there, bet $5 in the app to win $200 in bonus bets.

New players who take advantage of this opportunity will have extra bonus bets to use on the rest of the NFL Week 6 action. We recommend using this offer on an early game in the day.

NFL Week 6 Matchups

Sunday Night Football Odds Spread Moneyline Giants +15 (+110) +800 Bills -15 (-110) -1350

This is going to be one of the best weeks of the NFL season yet. There are tons of options for bettors on FanDuel Sportsbook. Remember, this new promo will convert with a $5 wager on any game. Here’s a closer look at the games on tap for NFL Week 6:

Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens

Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers

Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Claiming This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

It won’t take long to get in on the action with FanDuel Sportsbook. In fact, bettors can skip the promo code by following the step-by-step guide below:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Next, new users can create an account and make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Using any compatible iOS or Android device, download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Bet $5 on any NFL game to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Click this link to get started with this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5 on any NFL game to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

