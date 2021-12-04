FanDuel promo code for Ravens-Steelers unlocks Bet $5, Win $150 offer

The Baltimore Ravens’ quest for a first round bye continues on Sunday when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers and you won’t need a FanDuel promo code to unlock the best promo of the weekend. FanDuel Sportsbook is giving bettors an enormous odds boost on the team of their choice to win this AFC North showdown.

New users who sign up for an account can take advantage of a 150-1 odds boost on Ravens-Steelers with no FanDuel promo code required. This promo gives bettors the opportunity to Bet $1, Win $150 if the team of their choice wins this game between Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK ALL STATES CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS! BET $1, WIN $150!

RAVENS OR STEELERS TO WIN! CLAIM OFFER

This AFC North clash could have massive playoff implications. The Ravens are one of three AFC teams entering Week 13 of the NFL regular season with eight wins. A victory for Baltimore would keep them in the running for a first round bye in the postseason, as well as keep them on top of the AFC North. The Steelers need a victory to stay in the wild card race, where a large number of teams remain in the mix.

Click here to sign up without a FanDuel promo code and Bet $1, Win $150.

Bet $1, Win $150 without a FanDuel promo code

Divisional games played between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are often hard-hitting affairs. This matchup is far from a run-of-the-mill game, with each team’s playoff aspirations in the balance. The Steelers desperately need a victory to remain in the crowded wild card pack, while the Ravens will seek to maintain a narrow lead over the Cincinnati Bengals at the top of the AFC North.

This Bet $1, Win $150 offer from FanDuel Sportsbook is a great one for prospective bettors to take advantage of. The Ravens are a -215 moneyline favorite, which means it would otherwise take a $215 wager to make $100 in a Baltimore win. The Steelers are a +180 underdog, which means a $100 wager would pay out $180 if Pittsburgh were to pull off the upset. Regardless of whichever team a bettor wants to take in this game, it’s clear that the chance to turn $1 into $150 is far better value than throwing down $100 on either team’s regular moneyline odds. This offer can be activated by clicking on any of the links on this page with no FanDuel promo code necessary.

NFL promos

There are a couple of great promos available for NFL games this weekend. Let’s take a look at what each brings to the table.

Bet $20, Get $10 Same Game Parlay

All FanDuel Sportsbook users can opt-into the NFL same game parlay promo, which pays out a $10 bonus in site credit win or lose. To qualify, bettors must place $20 or more in cumulative same game parlay wagers on Week 13 games. These bets must have final odds of +400 or greater to count toward this promo.

Bet $20, Get $10 Football Parlay Bonus

Bettors who build a parlay of four or more legs on college football and/or NFL games can get a $10 site credit bonus win or lose. Qualifying bets must have final odds of +400 or greater, while the wager on the parlay must be $20+.

How to Bet $1, Win $150 with no FanDuel promo code required

FanDuel Sportsbook is giving bettors who register for a new account a 150-1 odds boost on the Ravens or Steelers to win their Week 13 matchup. This offer can be activated by clicking on any of the links on this page with no FanDuel promo code required.

Click here to get started with FanDuel Sportsbook.

to get started with FanDuel Sportsbook. Finish registering by filling in the requested information.

Make an initial deposit of $10+ to unlock the odds boost.

Opt-into the promo and place your first real-money wager of $1 on the Ravens or Steelers moneyline.

If your team wins the game, your $1 wager will earn $150 in site credit from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bet $1, Win $150 on Ravens-Steelers with no FanDuel promo code necessary when you click here.