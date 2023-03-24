FanDuel promo code for Sweet 16: $1,000 no-sweat bet for Friday games

FanDuel Sportsbook’s new registration promotion gives sign-ups the ability to take the wheel with an impressive No Sweat First Bet. A FanDuel promo code unlocks this chance to make a considerable initial wager on tonight’s NCAA Tournament action and beyond.

You can immediately activate that FanDuel promo code by registering through any link on this page. Thus, you get a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet to use on any scheduled game, including tournament action.

Last night’s Sweet 16 games reminded us all why the NCAA Tournament is must-watch television. MSU-KSU and Gonzaga-UCLA provided games that fans of the sport will not soon forget. The excitement those contests created should certainly bubble over into tonight’s four games. Tonight’s winners will round out the Elite 8 representatives, setting up a weekend of further action. If you notice a soft line, total, or prop in any upcoming game, this promotion allows you to capitalize. What’s more, even if you’re wrong, you get to take advantage of the protection your No Sweat Bet affords you.

Tourney History Hints Toward Low-Scoring Princeton-Creighton Game

On paper, tonight’s Sweet 16 matchups don’t look as close as last night’s were. However, you never know where a close game or upset will come from. That’s certainly a big reason why March Madness is so captivating. As such, many eyes will be on the Creighton-Princeton matchups tonight at 9p ET. The #6 seed Blue Jays are currently listed as 10.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook, with the total at 141.5.

Regardless of whether you believe the #15 seed Tigers can pull off another shocker, there are countless ways to bet on this game. The No Sweat Bet from our FanDuel promo code allows all kinds of wagers, in fact. Some sign-ups may take a look at the total tonight. Therefore, we shared some historical trends those individuals might find beneficial:

Ivy League schools have played 20 of their last 29 NCAA Tournament games under the total. As a matter of fact, each of the last seven featuring an Ivy League team have stayed under, including Princeton’s two games thus far this year.

Ivy League underdogs of 6+ have played “under” 17 of 20 times since 2000, averaging only 59.4 ppg.

Sweet 16 favorites of 8+ points have only played seven of their last 36 games over the total. Those favorites allowed just 62.7 ppg, in fact.

Since 2010, Sweet 16 games with at least one team outside the power conferences have stayed “under” 23 of 35 times. FAU-Tennessee helped that cause last night.

