FanDuel promo code for UFC 289 delivers knockout $2,500 no-sweat bet

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

UFC 289 will feature a title bout between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana, which means bettors can go big on either fighter with this FanDuel promo code offer. But Nunes-Aldana is just one of the great matchups on this card. Sign up and start playing today.

21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET BET NOW

New players who activate this FanDuel promo code offer will be eligible for a $2,500 no-sweat bet. Place a real money wager on UFC 289 and if that bet loses, receive a full refund in bonus bets.

MMA fans are going to see some big names in Canada during UFC 289 this weekend. In addition to Nunes-Aldana, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush will face off in the co-main event.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the best places to bet on MMA and this new promotion is a big reason why. Go big on any of the fighters at UFC 289 and if they lose, this promo will send a refund in bonus bets.

Click this link to get started with this FanDuel promo code offer and lock in a $2,500 no-sweat bet for UFC 289.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $2,500 No-Sweat Bet for UFC 289

This $2,500 no-sweat bet is unlike any other offer on the market. New players can place a real money wager on UFC 289 or any other event this weekend. Players will be eligible for up to $2,500 back in bonus bets if that bet loses.

Anything can happen when two fighters step into the ring. Even heavy favorites can lose when we least expect it. The bottom line is that one punch can change everything.

FanDuel Sportsbook is raising the stakes for MMA bettors with this offer. Make sure to download the app to any compatible iOS or Android device. This promo is only available in the app.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Redeeming this FanDuel promo is a breeze. In fact, there is no need to input a promo code when you sign up through any of the links on this page. Follow the step-by-step guide below to get started:

Click here to start the registration process. This will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start the registration process. This will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Create a new account by filling in the fields with the required information. Make a cash deposit as well.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a first bet of up to $2,500 on any UFC 289 fighter. Players who lose on that initial wager will receive a refund in bonus bets.

UFC 289 Main Card

There is only one championship bout on the card at UFC 289, but it’s a marquee matchup. Amanda Nunes is one of the biggest names in the sport and she is looking to defend her women’s bantamweight title. DraftKings Sportsbook has Nunes as a heavy favorite. Here’s a full look at the main card at UFC 289:

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Irene Aldana

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Marc-André Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

