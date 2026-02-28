FanDuel Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for Any NCAAB, NBA Game This Weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Take advantage of this FanDuel promo code offer in time for Saturday’s college basketball and NBA games. This is an opportunity for new players to secure a $100 bonus with a $5 winning bet. Click here to get in on the action.

Saturday is a great day to be a basketball fan with tons of NBA and college hoops matchups. Start making bets on any game in any sport. We also recommend checking out the other in-app offers available as well.

FanDuel Promo Code for College Basketball Unlocks $100 Bonus

Whether you are backing the Duke Blue Devils to cover the spread at home or taking a shot on the Kansas Jayhawks as road underdogs, understanding the specific terms of the welcome offer is essential. While the headline offer provides substantial value for winning wagers, new users in select states have access to a different promotional structure.

The table below outlines the current sign-up incentives available across FanDuel’s legal markets:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5, Get $100 if your bet wins Bonus Last Verified On February 28, 2026

For new FanDuel customers in most eligible states, the primary incentive is the “Bet $5, Get $100” offer. To trigger this bonus, you must place a $5 wager on any market, such as the Duke Blue Devils (-629) or Florida Gators (-671) on the moneyline. Crucially, the $100 in bonus bets is not guaranteed; it is only awarded if the qualifying bet wins. This structure encourages bettors to look for high-probability outcomes on the slate rather than chasing underdogs like Texas Tech (+480) or Virginia (+450) with their initial stake.

Regional variations and deadlines apply to this sign-up package. New users located in Indiana and Virginia have access to a distinct “Bet & Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets” offer instead of the standard deal. Regardless of location, it is important to act quickly, as the 100% deposit match portion of this offer expires strictly at 11:59pm ET on March 8. With top-25 action involving Kansas and Arizona approaching, eligible bettors should register before the deadline to lock in the full value of the promotion.

How to Use Your $100 Bonus on College Basketball

The late-season schedule brings four massive matchups featuring top-ranked contenders. Before locking in wagers, bettors should review the full odds board for the upcoming slate below.

Game Spread Moneyline Total Kansas @ Arizona ARIZ -9.5 ARIZ -581 / KU +420 149.5 Texas Tech @ Iowa State ISU -10.5 ISU -690 / TTU +480 146.5 Virginia @ Duke DUKE -10.5 DUKE -629 / UVA +450 140.5 Arkansas @ Florida FLA -10.5 FLA -671 / ARK +470 169.5

Matchup Spotlight: Virginia Cavaliers @ Duke Blue Devils

The marquee matchup features the #1 Duke Blue Devils hosting the #11 Virginia Cavaliers. Duke enters as a significant home favorite, largely driven by the dominance of forward Cameron Boozer. Boozer is currently averaging a double-double with 22.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, shooting 58.3% from the field.

Virginia will try to counter Duke’s size with their own interior defense, anchored by Johann Grunloh, who is averaging 2.4 blocks per contest. Offensively, the Cavaliers look to Thijs De Ridder, who leads the team with 16.0 points per game. With the total set at a modest 140.5, the game script likely depends on whether Grunloh can alter shots against Boozer in the paint without getting into foul trouble.

How to Claim This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

With top-tier action on the court, it is an ideal time to capitalize on this welcome offer. One of the best features of this promotion is its simplicity: no promo code is necessary to be entered during registration.

To lock in your chance at extra rewards, follow this simple checklist:

Register: Create a new account at FanDuel Sportsbook. Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Wager: Place your first real-money wager on any live FanDuel Sportsbook market. There are no odds limits, meaning you can bet on a heavy favorite like Duke or a massive underdog depending on your strategy.

The Payoff:

All users will receive $100 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins. These bonus funds are credited to your account within 72 hours of the bet settlement, in addition to your standard cash winnings.