FanDuel promo code: Get $200 Lions vs. Chiefs bonus, $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket

The Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the NFL Week 1 action tonight and there’s a FanDuel promo code offer that any prospective bettor should consider. New players who sign up will receive a $200 return in bonus bets win or lose, as well as a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket with a $5+ wager on Lions-Chiefs.

As the Lions and Chiefs prepare to take the field at Arrowhead Stadium, you can lock-in two huge bonuses from FanDuel Sportsbook. Signing up via our links will earn you $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket and $200 in bonus bets to use on this week’s NFL games.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs will look to get their season off to a strong start as they host Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. The Chiefs and Lions are the current favorites to win the AFC West and NFC North, respectively, which means both teams will have high expectations for this season. If you bet $5+ on this matchup, you’ll earn a pair of bonuses from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 Lions vs. Chiefs Bonus

One thing to keep in mind when it comes to this new user offer is that FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets no matter how your first $5+ wager on Lions-Chiefs settles. That’s important to note, because some offers on the market will only issue bonus bets in a loss.

All betting markets for the Lions-Chiefs matchup will be available to wager on. As such, you could play a simple moneyline bet of $5 on Detroit or Kansas City to earn your $200 return in bonus bets. However, since the bonus is guaranteed to convey, you could instead opt to wager on a player prop like Patrick Mahomes to throw for 400+ yards. If he does, you would earn a nice cash profit to go along with the bonus bets. No matter how the bet settles, you’ll walk away with $200 in bonus bets to use on NFL Week 1 games.

$100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket

As if a 40x return on your first $5 wager weren’t enough, FanDuel is also offering a $100 discount for any NFL Sunday Ticket package. Signing up via the links on this page will earn you $100 off any NFL Sunday Ticket package through either YouTube or YouTube TV. NFL Sunday Ticket allows football fans to watch up to four games at once on the same screen, making it possible to watch the team of their choice and three division rivals’ games at the same time.

How to Sign Up for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Any prospective bettor who wants to sign up for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook can do so by completing a few simple steps. Here’s how to get in on the action and secure a $200 bonus and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Click here to apply our FanDuel promo code .

to apply our . Provide the required information to confirm your identity, such as you name, date of birth, address, and phone number

Accept a geolocation verification request.

Add at least $10 to your account via online banking or another method.

Navigate to the Lions-Chiefs game.

Wager $5 or more on any betting market.

No matter how your first bet settles, you will secure $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will be applicable to other NFL Week 1 games. You will also receive a code to use when signing up for an NFL Sunday Ticket package.

$200 return in bonus bets no matter what, plus a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket.

