Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

If you plan on betting on NFL Week 4 games on Sunday, stop what you’re doing and check out the new FanDuel promo code offer, which is now also available to players in Kentucky. Placing a $5+ wager on Ravens-Browns, Dolphins-Bills, or another game will earn you $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

New bettors who register for an account via the links on this page will apply our FanDuel promo code win or lose. You’ll lock in a $200 bonus with a $5 wager, regardless of whether it wins or loses.

Sunday’s lineup of games might be the best one thus far this season. The Lions and Packers kicked things off on Thursday night, and the action continues today. It doesn’t matter if you want to bet on Commanders-Eagles or put yourself through the absolutely painful Broncos-Bears game. Win or lose, you’ll walk away with a $200 bonus from FanDuel.

Bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you click here to activate this FanDuel promo code offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 NFL Sunday Bonus for Ravens-Browns, Dolphins-Bills, More

FanDuel Sportsbook has a massive new user promo for all prospective bettors to take advantage of. Few sportsbooks offer a guaranteed bonus, and this $200 offer from FanDuel is one of the most lucrative in the business. The best part, obviously, is that the bonus will hit your account win or lose.

Eagles fans will have an eye on today’s game against the Commanders. While Philly fans are unlikely to take the Commanders seriously, there’s an unspoken concern surrounding the Eagles’ offense. Some pundits have begun questioning if something is up with Jalen Hurts, who went from MVP runner-up a season ago to a guy who’s missed open receivers a few times through three games. If you want to take the Eagles to win or the Commanders to cover, you can do so with FanDuel Sportsbook. You could instead wager $5+ on Hurts to rush for 2 TDs or pass for 350+ yards.

Sign Up with Our FanDuel Promo Code

Any new users who register with FanDuel Sportsbook will pick up a $200 bonus win or lose. Here’s how to secure this bonus with FanDuel today:

Click here to apply our FanDuel promo code.

to apply our FanDuel promo code. Enter your name, address, date of birth, and other necessary information.

Choose a deposit method and add $10+ to activate this offer.

Navigate to any NFL Sunday matchup.

Wager $5+ on any betting market.

FanDuel Sportsbook will add $200 in bonus bets to your account regardless of how your first cash wager settles. You’ll also earn a profit and FanDuel will refund your bet with a win.

Sunday Funday Promo

After placing your first bet, head to the promos section for more offers. There are a ton of featured same-game parlays and more to take advantage of. Another promo worth looking at is Sunday Funday. With this offer, you’ll get a 30% profit boost for a 3+ leg SGP for Chiefs-Jets on Sunday Night Football.

There’s also 30% profit boost token available for any 3+ leg 1PM NFL games, as well as a Kay Adams NFL profit boost token of 50% for a 3+ leg SGP to use on Falcons-Jaguars. Finally, there’s a 50% profit boost token for all 4PM games.

Click here to apply our FanDuel promo code and secure a $200 bonus for any NFL Sunday game, including Ravens-Browns, Dolphins-Bills, and more.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.