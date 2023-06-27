FanDuel promo code: Get a $1,000 no-sweat bet for MLB matchups

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Some significant matchups will headline a full slate of MLB games on Tuesday night.

The Minnesota Twins will head to Truist Park to take on the Atlanta Braves tonight. In what should be something of a pitchers’ duel, Joe Ryan will get the start for the Twins, while Bryce Elder will get the nod for the Braves. Each pitcher enters this contest with an ERA under 3.00, which is impressive, especially considering how far into the season these teams are.

Ryan has gone 8-4 for Minnesota, racking up 100 strikeouts to go with a 2.98 ERA. Elder, meanwhile, has an eye-popping 2.40 ERA and 75 strikeouts of his own. Both teams have the ability to put up a crooked number, but it stands to reason that hits and runs will be tough to come by. The Braves will look to build on the 6.5-game lead they hold in the NL East over the Miami Marlins with a win.

Battle of Division Leaders in the Desert

The game that most baseball fans will have circled for tonight will take place in the desert, where two division leaders will go head-to-head in an interleague game. The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Cy Young hopeful Zac Gallen to the mound, as they face the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. Gallen has racked up an astounding 104 strikeouts to go along with a 9-2 record and a 2.84 ERA.

On the other side of things, Taj Bradley will get the start for the Rays. He’s 5-3 on the season with a 3.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts. The Rays are in arguably the toughest division in baseball with four teams over .500. A win would keep them at least four games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles.

