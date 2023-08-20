Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

FanDuel promo code: Get the app for the best Sunday offers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Russ Joy Posted on
fanduel promo code
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Step into the action with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. New players can take advantage of a new promo on the NFL preseason or MLB this week. Which promo players activate depends on the state.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER!

CLAIM NOW
SIGNUP BONUSBET $5 &
GET $150
IN BONUS BETSCLAIM OFFER
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER!

CLAIM NOW
21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLERGET UP TO
$1,000 BACK
IN BONUS BETSBET NOW

Activate this FanDuel promo code offer in most states for a $1,000 no-sweat bet. Meanwhile, anyone located in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, and Tennessee is eligible for another offer. Bet $5 on any game in these states to win $150 in bonus bets guaranteed.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the largest sportsbooks in the country. Bettors in a ton of different states are signing up and betting on everything from the NFL preseason and MLB to tennis and golf. With the NFL season and college football coming up soon, it’s the perfect time to sign up and start winning.

New bettors in select states (AZ, CO, IL, and TN) can bet $5 to win $150 by clicking here. Anyone in other states can click this link to get a $1,000 no-sweat bet with this FanDuel promo code offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: Start With $1K No-Sweat Bet

This $1,000 no-sweat bet is a flexible offer for sports bettors. Simply sign up and place a cash wager in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. If you win, you will take home straight cash.

However, any new players who lose on that first bet will be eligible for a full refund in bonus bets. For instance, someone who loses on a $250 bet will get $250 back in bonus bets.

Any amount up to $1,000 will be completely covered by this FanDuel promo. Additionally, this offer is applicable to a wide range of events.

Bet $5 on Sunday, Win $150 Guaranteed

New players in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, and Tennessee can keep things simple today. Sign up and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to qualify for this offer.

From there, place a $5 wager on any game in any sport. No matter what happens in the selected game, bettors will win $150 in bonus bets. The outcome of the original wager won’t have any impact on these bonus bets.

Again, this FanDuel promo is applicable to a wide range of sports, including NFL preseason, MLB, tennis, golf, soccer, and more. This is a great opportunity for bettors.

Getting Started With This FanDuel Promo Code

Follow the simple instructions below to sign up and reap the rewards of these promos:

  • Click here for the $1,000 no-sweat bet or use this link to sign up with the $150 bonus in select states (AZ, CO, IL, and TN).
  • Set up a new account and make a cash deposit through any of the available payment methods (PayPal, online banking, credit cards, debit cards, etc.)
  • These promos are only offered in the FanDuel Sportsbook app, which is available for download from the App Store or Google Play Store.
  • Start betting on the NFL preseason, MLB, or any other game this Sunday.

New bettors in select states (AZ, CO, IL, and TN) can bet $5 to win $150 by clicking here. Anyone in other states can click this link to get a $1,000 no-sweat bet with this FanDuel promo code offer.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER!

CLAIM NOW
SIGNUP BONUSBET $5 &
GET $150
IN BONUS BETSCLAIM OFFER
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER!

CLAIM NOW
21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLERGET UP TO
$1,000 BACK
IN BONUS BETSBET NOW

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

About the Author

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XL Media PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It’s Just Wrestling Podcast, a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: [email protected]

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC