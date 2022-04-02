FanDuel promo code gives instant $150 bonus for Final Four bet

Technically, the Final Four takes place in April, but this is still a part of March Madness and there are still ways to win with the latest FanDuel promo code. Duke, North Carolina, Villanova, and Kansas are still vying for a chance to win it all.

New players who sign up with the latest FanDuel promo code can snag $150 in bonus credit. After signing up with this promo code, make a deposit of $10 or more and bet $5 on any Final Four team. Simply placing this $5 wager will be enough to trigger this $150 bonus.

Who are you planning on taking this weekend? Duke and Kansas are the favorites against North Carolina and Villanova, respectively. Still, these games could go either way. The Cinderellas have all been sent home. The Final Four is all about the blue bloods of college basketball.

Let’s take a closer look at this FanDuel promo code. It’s the quickest way for college basketball fans to grab $150 in bonuses on the Final Four this weekend.

FanDuel Promo Code Gives $150 Instant Bonus

The latest FanDuel promo code is the only way to completely guarantee yourself a win on the Final Four. There is no need to sweat out this bet. Once you put $5 down on any Final Four team, this $150 bonus is a guarantee.

Technically, this FanDuel promo code is providing a 30-1 odds boost. Bet $5 to win $150. However, this isn’t a typical odds boost because the payout is guaranteed. Once your bet processes, you will receive your $150 site credit bonus instantly.

There’s no need to mess around with boosted odds, risk-free bets, or deposit matches. This offer is giving away $150 in bonus cash for anyone who places a $5 wager. You can then use any bonus cash on other bets available in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. This includes any remaining NCAA Tournament action or games from other leagues stateside and abroad.

Redeeming This FanDuel Promo Code

Here’s a deeper dive into the sign-up process with this FanDuel promo code. Although players can sign up via a computer or mobile device, we recommend the app for the best overall experience. Follow these steps to get started:

or on any of the links on the page to get started. Create an account by inputting basic identifying information.

Make a deposit using any of the secure and convenient banking methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Place a $5 moneyline wager on any Final Four team.

Win $150 in bonuses instantly.

Other Boosts and Bonuses

This FanDuel promo code is the best way for new players to get started, but it’s hardly the only way to bet on the Final Four this weekend. Check out the daily odds boosts and promotions page for the best offers.

There is a super boost on the table for the Duke-North Carolina game. Bettors can bet on both teams to score 68+ points at +100 odds. This is being boosted from -185.

From a value standpoint, FanDuel Sportsbook doesn’t slow down. This promo is available in states where FanDuel Sportsbook can be found, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois, Arizona, and more.

