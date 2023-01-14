FanDuel promo code: Grab $150 NFL Wild Card Saturday bonus, $200 for Ohio

Two games are set for NFL Wild Card Saturday and you can activate our FanDuel promo code offer to Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets. Players in Ohio, meanwhile, can click here to Bet $5, Get $200 bonus bets offer.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGN UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150

BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER

Bettors in most states where FanDuel Sportsbook is available will get $150 in bonus bets as part of this promo. Those who activate our FanDuel promo code offer in Ohio will receive $200 in bonus bets for NFL Wild Card Saturday.

The San Francisco 49ers will host their NFC West foe, the Seattle Seahawks in the first game of the day. The Los Angeles Chargers, meanwhile, will be in action against the Jaguars in Jacksonville in prime time. You can wager $5 on either game to secure a sizable return in bonus bets.

Click here to Bet $5, Get $150 with FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’re in Ohio, click here to activate our FanDuel promo code for $200 in bonus bets.

Bet $5, Get $150 for NFL Wild Card Saturday with Our FanDuel Promo Code

The key thing to keep in mind about this offer from FanDuel Sportsbook is that you can wager on either Saturday NFL game to get your bonus. You could, for example, wager $5 on the San Francisco 49ers to win the first game of the day against the Seattle Seahawks. If they win, you’ll earn cash winnings, the $150 in bonus bets, and get back your $5 wager. Even if the Niners lose, you’d still get your $150 in bonus bets.

It’s also important to note that the bonus bets you receive are applicable to any betting market in any game. That means if you wager on either Saturday game, the bonus bets you receive will be eligible for use on Sunday’s NFL action and more.

FanDuel Ohio Offers $200 Bonus Bets

As if a 30x return on your first $5 wager weren’t enough, FanDuel Ohio has upped the ante by offering $200 in bonus bets to bettors in the Buckeye State. Players in Ohio who bet $5+ on any game will earn a 40x return in bonus bets to use on the games of their choice. This is the largest guaranteed bonus, which will convey win or lose.

You also have the freedom to choose any betting market, including a moneyline, point spread, or player prop market. If your first bet settles as a win, you’ll also collect cash winnings in addition to your $200 in bonus bets. However, if it loses, you’ll still receive $200 in bonus bets.

How to Register with Our FanDuel Promo Code

If you want to secure a 30x or 40x return in bonus bets, you’ll need to activate our FanDuel promo code offer. Follow these instructions to lock-in your bonus bets today:

Click here to apply our FanDuel promo code to Bet $5, Get $150.

to apply our FanDuel promo code to Bet $5, Get $150. Click here to sign up with FanDuel Ohio.

to sign up with FanDuel Ohio. Input the required information to confirm your identity.

Select any deposit method and add $10 or more.

Navigate to either NFL Wild Card Saturday game.

Wager $5+ on any market.

Win or lose, you will receive $150 in bonus bets to use on other games. If you’re in Ohio, you will get $200 in bonus bets to use on the NFL and more.

Click here to Bet $5, Get $200 when you activate our FanDuel promo code for Ohio bettors.

FanDuel Sportsbook 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. CLAIM NOW FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK BONUS BETS

BET $5, GET $200 CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.