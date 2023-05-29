FanDuel promo code: Claim $1,000 no sweat bet for Heat-Celtics Game 7

With Game 7 of the Heat-Celtics series around the corner, new FanDuel customers who trigger our FanDuel promo code links can tackle all of the action with up to $1,000 on the house.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $1,000

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET BET NOW

Activate our exclusive FanDuel promo code links to secure a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet for Heat-Celtics. FanDuel’s exceptional welcome offer guarantees a complete bonus bet refund if your qualifying wager of up to $1,000 on tonight’s Game 7 settles as a loss.

The Eastern Conference Finals initially looked like a slam-dunk win for the Heat. But after Miami led 3-0, the Celtics won three straight games to become the fourth team to force a Game 7 following an 0-3 deficit. Now, Boston is a 7.5-point favorite to win at home and head to the NBA Finals for the second consecutive season. With FanDuel’s “No Sweat Bet” promotion, new customers in eligible states can place their opening wagers on any Miami-Boston prop to unlock a total return in bonus bets after a loss.

Lock in our FanDuel promo code links here to receive a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000 on Heat-Celtics Game 7.

FanDuel Promo Code: Score No Sweat Bet Worth $1K for Heat-Celtics

FanDuel is one of America’s top-rated online sportsbooks due to exciting welcome offers like the No Sweat First Bet. Every eligible customer who signs up through this post will automatically qualify for FanDuel’s “No Sweat” promotion ahead of Heat-Celtics.

After completing a brief registration, place up to $1,000 on any Heat-Celtics betting market. You can bet on Boston to win, Miami to cover, or the teams to exceed the expected over/under of 204 points. FanDuel will cover the damage if your qualifying wager loses by providing bonus bets equal to your qualifying stake. Meanwhile, a victory will still produce a standard cash payout. Either way, you’ll have a bankroll ahead of the NBA Finals, which tip off Thursday night between the winner of tonight’s game and the West champion Nuggets.

FanDuel Promo Code Registration Instructions

With little time left until Game 7, new bettors in approved states have a limited window to activate FanDuel’s welcome offer. Follow our detailed guide below to ensure your first Heat-Celtics bet in on the house:

Click here to trigger the FanDuel promo code links automatically.

Provide all necessary registration information, including name and date of birth.

Fund your new sportsbook account with enough cash to cover your opening wager.

Place up to $1,000 on the Heat-Celtics betting market.

Receive a full refund in bonus bets (max. value $1,000) if your qualifying stake loses. A victory will cancel the “No Sweat First Bet” promotion and deliver cash profit instead of bonus bets.

First Basket Boost

FanDuel has a long list of pre-live and in-game betting markets to keep bettors engaged through the final buzzer. However, its latest boost will have customers on the edge of their seats for the first few seconds of Game 7.

New and existing players now have +300 odds on Boston’s Jayson Tatum or Miami’s Bam Adebayo to record the game’s first basket. The same prop carried +190 odds, so FanDuel juiced the odds by nearly 60% in order to significantly increase the cash payouts.

Click here to qualify for a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet for Game 7 of Heat-Celtics through our exclusive FanDuel promo code links.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $1,000

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET BET NOW

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.