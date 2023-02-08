FanDuel promo code: Here’s how to get the best offer before Super Bowl 57

FanDuel Sportsbook has the perfect welcome package ready for anyone who wants bonus bets for Super Bowl Sunday. This FanDuel promo code instantly activates a large bank of bonus bets for any new user who is looking to place a wager on Chiefs vs. Eagles.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $3,000

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

You can lock in that FanDuel promo code automatically by simply clicking any of this page’s links to register. Consequently, the first wager will be protected in that if were to lose, it would be refunded with site bonus bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook puts all the power in its newest patrons’ hands with this promotion. After all, the bonus bet pool it provides lets you make wagers of any amounts and types in any sports. Therefore, you can load up on any angles you see in the Super Bowl, or, you can choose to invest some of those bonus bets in other upcoming sports like basketball, soccer, or hockey. The bottom line is, you’re in complete control.

To automatically engage the FanDuel promo code for Super Bowl 57, click this link.

FanDuel promo code: Super Bowl 57 offer

FanDuel Sportsbook has the perfect way for new users to come aboard and play a variety of game props, player props, spreads, and totals for Super Bowl 57.

Whether betting Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts passing props, Miles Sanders rushing props, or even the coin toss, this first bet offer will protect wagers and help players start their sports betting journey on the right foot.

Apply FanDuel Promo Code for $3,000 No-Sweat Bet

FanDuel Sportsbook wanted to ensure that this promotion was desirable on all fronts. As such, they made it impressively easy to obtain, as well. Therefore, what you have now is a promo that is unrestrictive, lucrative, and a breeze to make yours. This four-step walkthrough will help you secure your bonus bets in minutes:

Firstly, click here or any link on this page to directly engage our exclusive FanDuel promo code.

or any link on this page to directly engage our exclusive FanDuel promo code. Secondly, provide all necessary personal information required to create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. To clarify, this is where you will give your name, address, date of birth, etc.

Thirdly, make a first deposit of at least $10 to qualify for the bonus.

Lastly, place any $10 first bet, instantly unlocking this bonus.

Participating states include: OH, AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

Options for Super Bowl Betting

The FanDuel Sportsbook app carries countless wagering options in those games. Our FanDuel promo code gives you bonus bets with which you can explore any of those betting options.

One such popular option will be the no-sweat Super Bowl parlay offer, one available to both new and existing users. This can leveraged on markets like Eagles -1.5, Jalen Hurts to win MVP, passing, receiving, and rushing props, among many others.

To automatically engage the FanDuel promo code promising $150 of unrestricted bonus bets with any $5+ initial wager, click here.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $3,000

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.