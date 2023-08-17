FanDuel promo code: How to claim best offers for MLB, UFC 292 this week

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

This FanDuel promo code offer can get bettors started this weekend. Between the jam-packed UFC 292 card and all the MLB action, there should be something for every sports fan.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $150

IN BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER GET UP TO

$1,000 BACK

IN BONUS BETS BET NOW

New players who sign up with this FanDuel promo code offer in most states will be eligible for a $1,000 no-sweat bet. Meanwhile, new bettors in select states (AZ, CO, IL, and TN) can bet $5 on any game to win $150 in bonus bets guaranteed.

The MLB season is starting to heat up as we approach the postseason. There are tons of options when it comes to baseball. As for MMA fans, UFC 292 features two championship bouts and tons of big names. The FanDuel Sportsbook app is one of the top options for bettors this weekend.

Click this link to access this FanDuel promo code offer and lock in a $1,000 no-sweat bet. New players in AZ, CO, IL, and TN can win $150 in bonuses by clicking here.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $1,000 No-Sweat Bet

This $1,000 no-sweat bet is one of the most unique promotions on the market. New users who sign up and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app will be eligible for this four-figure offer.

Place a real money wager on any game in any sport. Players who lose on that initial wager will receive a dollar-for-dollar match in bonus bets up to $1,000. For example, a bettor who loses on a $500 wager will get $500 back in bonus bets.

This FanDuel promo is applicable to a wide range of markets, but we expect to see a lot of interest surrounding MLB and UFC 292. With that said, don’t sleep on NFL preseason either.

Bet $5, Win $150 in AZ, CO, IL & TN

There is a different offer available for new bettors in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, and Tennessee. Instead of worrying about your first bet, start off with a guarantee.

New players on FanDuel Sportsbook can bet $5 on MLB or UFC 292 and win $150 in bonus bets guaranteed. This promotion will set new bettors up with a chance to use bonus bets throughout the weekend.

Remember, these bonus bets are guaranteed no matter the outcome of the original wager. For example, someone who bets on a UFC fighter’s moneyline will still win if that fighter gets knocked out in the first minute of the fight.

Those in Kentucky will soon be able to wager, too. Beginning Sept. 28, the promo code for FanDuel Kentucky will bring a wide range of awesome bonuses just in time for the first month of the NFL regular season.

Signing Up With This FanDuel Promo Code

Bettors can register and download the app to take advantage o these new user promos. Here’s a complete breakdown of the sign-up process for new players:

Click here to get the $1,000 no-sweat bet or click this link for a $150 bonus in select states.

to get the $1,000 no-sweat bet or click this for a $150 bonus in select states. Create a new user profile and make a cash deposit of $10 or more through secure payment methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place an initial wager on any MLB or UFC 292 market to win this weekend.

Click this link to access this FanDuel promo code offer and lock in a $1,000 no-sweat bet. New players in AZ, CO, IL, and TN can win $150 in bonuses by clicking here.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $150

IN BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER GET UP TO

$1,000 BACK

IN BONUS BETS BET NOW

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.