FanDuel promo code: How to win $150 bonus on Chiefs-Ravens

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The latest FanDuel promo code offer will set the stage for bettors before the NFL games kick off on Sunday. Start with a $5+ bet on Ravens vs. Chiefs to win $150 in bonuses. Let’s dive deeper into the different ways to bet on NFL Championship Weekend.

The Baltimore Ravens dominated the AFC en route to the top seed in the conference. Home-field advantage throughout the playoffs is one of the perks of winning the conference. Patrick Mahomes will go on the road in the playoffs for the second time in his career. This is the first time he’ll face Lamar Jackson in the playoffs as well.

The FanDuel Sportsbook app will make it easy for bettors to collect this welcome bonus and start betting on other options. Here’s a look at how football fans can go all in on the AFC Championship Game.

Chiefs vs. Ravens betting Preview, Odds

The Chiefs are underdogs in this game, which is a rare sight to see. After all, Kansas City has been the class of the conference since Patrick Mahomes took over under center. This is the sixth consecutive trip to the AFC Championship game for the Chiefs. They have won three of the last four.

As for Baltimore, this is the deepest they have gone in the playoffs with Lamar Jackson. Obviously, no one can doubt Jackson’s ability to lift up his team, but it’s hard to pick against Mahomes in these situations. Here’s a look at the current odds on the AFC Championship Game at FanDuel Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Kansas City Chiefs: -3.5 (-102) // +172 // Over 44.5 (-108)

-3.5 (-102) // +172 // Over 44.5 (-108) Baltimore Ravens: +3.5 (-120) // -205 // Under 44.5 (-112)

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

This offer is only available in the app. Bettors can sign up from a computer or mobile device and start winning with FanDuel Sportsbook in a matter of minutes:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. After reaching a sign-up landing page, input basic identifying information to create an account.

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this new promotion.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app via the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

Bet $5+ on the Ravens or Chiefs to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed.

Gronk’s Kick of Destiny

Spice things up with Rob Gronkowski’s Kick of Destiny. He’s back to try and score redemption after missing last year’s kick. New players can opt into this Kick of Destiny promo and get a chance to win a share of $10 million in bonus bets. This is a one-of-a-kind offer that bettors won’t find anywhere else.

Click this link to redeem this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5 on the NFL to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed.

