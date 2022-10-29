FanDuel promo code: best bonus for Jake Paul-Anderson Silva fight

The latest FanDuel promo code offer is raising the standard this week. New players who sign up with this offer will be eligible for up to $1,000 in no-sweat betting this weekend. With NFL Week 8, the World Series, college football, and plenty of other options, it’s a great time to get started.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

NO-SWEAT BET BET NOW

This FanDuel promo code can give new players access to a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. Anyone who claims this offer will have up to $1,000 in first-bet insurance for any game this weekend.

Take your pick of any game this weekend. There are dozens of options on the gridiron with college football taking over today. Not to mention, NFL Week 8 continues with a full slate of games tomorrow.

FanDuel Sportsbook is raising the bar for new players this weekend. Don’t miss out on the chance to go big with this no-sweat first bet for any of the action.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code and lock in a $1,000 no-sweat first bet for the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva fight tonight.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $1K No-Sweat Bet

This $1,000 no-sweat first bet is a no-brainer for new players this week. Instead of taking a chance on the games with the regular odds, back yourself up with this $1,000 in first-bet insurance.

Anyone who loses on that first bet will receive a complete refund in the form of site credit. However, on the other hand, anyone who wins on that first bet will take home straight cash.

This FanDuel promo code is rolling out the red carpet for new users. Although picking a winner is half the battle with this promo, it’s hard to deny the value of up to $1,000 in first-bet insurance. Remember, players can place this $1,000 no-sweat bet on the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva fight or any other game this weekend.

How to Sign Up With This FanDuel Promo Code

Signing up and getting started with this FanDuel promo code only takes a matter of minutes. Here’s a quick breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. After being redirected to a registration landing page, input basic information to create an account.

Make a cash deposit through any of the preferred banking methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,000 no-sweat first bet on any game this weekend, including the Paul-Silva fight.

Other Ways to Bet This Weekend

While the Paul-Silva fight is one of the marquee events today, there are plenty of ways to bet on FanDuel Sportsbook. NFL Week 8 will continue on Sunday with a full slate of games. There are tons of great matchups, but Jets-Patriots is one we are keeping an eye on. The Jets are one of the hottest teams in football while the Patriots are in complete free-fall. New users can bet on all the games this weekend.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code and lock in a $1,000 no-sweat first bet for the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva fight tonight.