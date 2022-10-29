FanDuel promo code: $1K no-sweat Saturday, including Paul-Silva Fight

New bettors can sign up with the latest FanDuel promo code offer to lock in a massive no-sweat bet for the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva fight. This new promotion can be used on any event this weekend, including Paul-Silva, the World Series, or any NFL, NBA, college football, or NHL game.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

NO-SWEAT BET BET NOW

Anyone who takes advantage of this FanDuel promo code will have immediate access to a $1,000 no-sweat first bet for the Paul-Silva fight or any other game this weekend. Any losses on that first bet will trigger an automatic refund in the form of site credit.

The Jake Paul fight is one of the marquee matchups of the night, but there are plenty of options for sports fans. Between college football, NFL Week 8, and the World Series, there should be something for everyone. FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the top options out there for bettors.

Click here to automatically activate this FanDuel promo code and lock in a $1,000 no-sweat bet for the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva fight or any other game this weekend.

FanDuel Promo Code: Jake Paul-Anderson Silva Fight

This no-sweat first bet is one of the most creative offers on the market. This FanDuel promo provides players with a ton of flexibility this weekend. Anyone who places a losing wager on that first bet will receive an automatic refund in free bets.

In effect, this FanDuel promo code gives new bettors the chance to go all-in on that first wager. This bet can be placed on the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva fight, the World Series, college football, or any other game this weekend.

Remember, every new bettor will have two chances to win with this offer. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to go big for this weekend’s action.

How to Score This FanDuel Promo Code

New players can sign up in a matter of minutes with this FanDuel promo code. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of the registration process for new bettors. Follow these steps to get started:

Click on any of the links on this page to automatically activate this promo code.

After being redirected to a registration landing page, create an account by filling out the required fields.

Make a cash deposit through any of the available banking methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,000 no-sweat first bet on any game this weekend.

What to Bet This Weekend

There are tons of options out there for bettors this weekend. The Jake Paul-Anderson Silva fight is the biggest event, but it’s not the only show in town. There are tons of NFL Week 8 matchups to choose from on Sunday. FanDuel Sportsbook has competitive odds and an exhaustive list of player props on all the games. Anyone who gets started with this FanDuel promo code will have a leg up on the competition. Don’t miss out on the chance to go big on all the games this weekend.

Click here to automatically activate this FanDuel promo code and lock in a $1,000 no-sweat bet for the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva fight or any other game this weekend.