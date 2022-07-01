FanDuel promo code unlocks 4 bonuses for Fourth of July weekend

Open up July with a can’t-miss set of state-specific specials with the latest FanDuel promo code. Whether it’s a $1,000 no-sweat first bet, which is available in most states where the FanDuel app runs, or special offers available to those in Colorado, Virginia and Indiana, bettors will have no shortage of options when it comes to grabbing massive value during a jam-packed Fourth of July weekend.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

NO-SWEAT BET CLAIM OFFER

The latest FanDuel promo code brings most players a $1,000 no-sweat bet, but those in Colorado will receive a $250 deposit match, while Virginia players will receive a $250 bet match. Indiana players will be able to lock in a special bet $5, get $150 offer.

Below, we will detail how to lock in the above offers and explain how to best leverage each during a busy upcoming run of July sports action.

Click here to get the $1,000 no-sweat first bet. Get the Virginia offer here, Colorado here, and Indiana here.

FanDuel promo code for July 4th weekend

While we’re still about eight weeks away from the start of the college football season (and NFL soon thereafter), there’s still plenty of action on the board as July gets underway. From Friday through Monday, Major League Baseball will play over 50 games, providing countless wagering options for both new and current bettors. Moreover, Wimbledon reaches its middle rounds, and UFC 276 features a number of marquee matchups and some of the sport’s best overall fighters.

No matter which sport you want to bet on, doing so with any of the FanDuel promo code bonuses available will provide an outstanding way to do it.

FanDuel promo code: offers by state

FanDuel is taking a bit of a different approach with its bonuses this summer, offering in most states a $1,000 no-sweat first bet, one that returns site credit bonuses on losing first wagers. Players who are in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arizona, Wyoming, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan can score that offer.

On the other hand, players in Colorado, Indiana and Virginia can score separate state-specific offers with the latest FanDuel promo code. Here’s the full rundown:

New players in Virginia can grab a first bet match bonus of up to $250. Score the deal here .

. Users who sign up in Indiana will get a $150 free bets bonus when they make a $5+ first wager. Get this offer here .

. Those in Colorado will grab a full deposit match, turning a $250 into $500. Jump into the mix here.

In the case of all the above offers, qualifying wagers can be made on any of the upcoming games or events on tap for Fourth of July weekend.

How to get started

Whether you’re locking in the $1,000 no-sweat first bet or the CO/VA/IN specials, getting started is a breeze.

Click here to fire up the registration process in most states. Get the CO offer here , IN here , and VA here .

to fire up the registration process in most states. Get the CO offer , IN , and VA . At the landing page, click through.

This will bring players to the registration form. Provide all required information.

Make a first deposit of at least $10. The FanDuel app provides numerous deposit options, all of which are safe and efficient.

Place a first bet on events like UFC 276, MLB, tennis, golf, auto racing and more.