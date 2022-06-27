FanDuel promo code closes June with awesome MLB bonuses

The latest FanDuel promo code is bringing massive bonuses to the table for players in every state. With the MLB regular season starting to hit its stride, it’s a great time to get in on the action.

New users in most states will be eligible for a $1,000 no-sweat first bet with this FanDuel promo code. New players who lose on their first bet can receive up to $1,000 in free bets. This is essentially a way for new users to place a bet with insurance. Bettors in Indiana, Colorado, and Virginia can grab other state-specific offers.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

NO-SWEAT BET CLAIM OFFER

Indiana bettors can lock in a guaranteed $150 bonus simply by placing a $5 wager on any MLB game. Colorado players can grab up to $250 in bonuses with a 100% first-deposit match. Meanwhile, this FanDuel promo code will unlock a 100% free-bet match of up to $250.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code and grab a $1,000 no-sweat first bet in most states. New players in Indiana, Colorado, and Virginia are eligible for exclusive state-specific offers.

FanDuel Promo Code’s $1,000 MLB No-Sweat Bet

This $1,000 no-sweat bet is a unique offer that can give new players a ton of first-bet insurance. This FanDuel promo code will unlock this offer for all first-time depositors.

This offer is fairly simple. Anyone who places an initial wager that loses will receive a 100% refund in free bets up to $1,000. In other words, someone who loses on a $500 wager will receive $500 in free bets.

Outside of Indiana, Colorado, and Virginia, this $1,000 no-sweat first bet is available in all FanDuel Sportsbook states.

State-Specific Offers in IN, CO & VA

Speaking of those other three states, here’s a quick breakdown of the deals in these states. Indiana is a fairly simple offer. Players who bet $5 on any MLB game will earn a guaranteed $150 bonus.

Meanwhile, Colorado and Virginia have bonus matches of up to $250. Bettors in Colorado will receive a 100% match on their first deposits. As for Virginia, players will receive a free bet in the amount of their first bet. For example, someone who places a $250 first bet will receive a $250 free bet, win or lose.

It doesn’t matter where bettors are located. This FanDuel promo code will deliver a massive bonus to all new players.

How to Lock in This FanDuel Promo Code

Follow these step-by-step instructions to register an account and start betting in any state:

Click here to sign up with this $1,000 no-sweat first bet in most states. Click here to lock in this $250 free-bet match in Virginia. New players in Colorado can receive a $250 first-deposit match by clicking here. Indiana bettors can click here for a bet $5, get $150 offer.

to sign up with this $1,000 no-sweat first bet in most states. Create an account and make a deposit using any of the secure and convenient banking methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to any iOS or Android device.

Start placing bets on any MLB game this week.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code and grab a $1,000 no-sweat first bet in most states. New players in Indiana, Colorado, and Virginia are eligible for exclusive state-specific offers.