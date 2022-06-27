Quantcast
Sports

FanDuel promo code closes June with awesome MLB bonuses

By Russ Joy
fanduel promo code
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

The latest FanDuel promo code is bringing massive bonuses to the table for players in every state. With the MLB regular season starting to hit its stride, it’s a great time to get in on the action.

New users in most states will be eligible for a $1,000 no-sweat first bet with this FanDuel promo code. New players who lose on their first bet can receive up to $1,000 in free bets. This is essentially a way for new users to place a bet with insurance. Bettors in Indiana, Colorado, and Virginia can grab other state-specific offers.

Indiana bettors can lock in a guaranteed $150 bonus simply by placing a $5 wager on any MLB game. Colorado players can grab up to $250 in bonuses with a 100% first-deposit match. Meanwhile, this FanDuel promo code will unlock a 100% free-bet match of up to $250.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code and grab a $1,000 no-sweat first bet in most states. New players in Indiana, Colorado, and Virginia are eligible for exclusive state-specific offers.

FanDuel Promo Code’s $1,000 MLB No-Sweat Bet

This $1,000 no-sweat bet is a unique offer that can give new players a ton of first-bet insurance. This FanDuel promo code will unlock this offer for all first-time depositors.

This offer is fairly simple. Anyone who places an initial wager that loses will receive a 100% refund in free bets up to $1,000. In other words, someone who loses on a $500 wager will receive $500 in free bets.

Outside of Indiana, Colorado, and Virginia, this $1,000 no-sweat first bet is available in all FanDuel Sportsbook states.

State-Specific Offers in IN, CO & VA

Speaking of those other three states, here’s a quick breakdown of the deals in these states. Indiana is a fairly simple offer. Players who bet $5 on any MLB game will earn a guaranteed $150 bonus.

Meanwhile, Colorado and Virginia have bonus matches of up to $250. Bettors in Colorado will receive a 100% match on their first deposits. As for Virginia, players will receive a free bet in the amount of their first bet. For example, someone who places a $250 first bet will receive a $250 free bet, win or lose.

It doesn’t matter where bettors are located. This FanDuel promo code will deliver a massive bonus to all new players.

How to Lock in This FanDuel Promo Code

Follow these step-by-step instructions to register an account and start betting in any state:

  • Click here to sign up with this $1,000 no-sweat first bet in most states. 
    • Click here to lock in this $250 free-bet match in Virginia.
    • New players in Colorado can receive a $250 first-deposit match by clicking here.
    •  Indiana bettors can click here for a bet $5, get $150 offer.
  • Create an account and make a deposit using any of the secure and convenient banking methods.
  • Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to any iOS or Android device.
  • Start placing bets on any MLB game this week.

