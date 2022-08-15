FanDuel promo code Kansas pre-registration bonus now available

The FanDuel promo code Kansas bettors have been waiting for is finally here. Players can now pre-register for an account ahead of the launch of Kansas online sports betting.

Any new player who activates this FanDuel promo code Kansas bettors will need to pre-register will get a $100 bonus. This will be available for use once FanDuel Kansas officially launches.

Online sports betting is technically legal in the Sunflower State. Governor Laura Kelly signed legislation into law earlier this year, but there has not been a timeline provided for when sports betting will be accessible. That means FanDuel Sportsbook in Kansas can now offer a $100 pre-registration bonus in addition to new user promos when the app goes live.

Get a $100 bonus with this FanDuel promo code Kansas offer

It’s not every day that a legal online sportsbook will offer a free bonus in site credit just for filling out some information. However, that’s exactly what FanDuel Sportsbook has for prospective bettors. The good news is that our links on this page will automatically activate the FanDuel promo code Kansas bettors will need to get a $100 bonus.

Another critical thing to note is that this FanDuel Kansas pre-registration bonus does not prevent a player from also getting a new user promo. There are a few different offers currently available, including a $1,000 no sweat first bet that backs a player’s first cash wager with site credit if it loses. If this promo were to be offered in Kanas, a player could potentially start out with $100 in site credit plus a sizable no sweat first bet, though that remains to be seen.

How to pre-register with the FanDuel promo code Kansas bettors will need

The pre-registration process is brief and well worth the effort. Since this offer is only available for a limited time, it makes sense to secure a $100 bonus today. Follow these steps to secure your bonus ahead of the launch of FanDuel Kansas Sportsbook:

to pre-register. Provide an email address.

Create a password.

Enter the required information.

After you’ve completed the pre-registration process, you will secure a $100 bonus to use when the app goes live. This will appear in your account when you finish registering for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook.

A critical moment on the sports calendar

There are so many sports to bet on at this time of year. While the end of summer is still Major League Baseball’s time to shine, it’s impossible to ignore the wave of momentum that the football season will bring. Week 0 of the college football season is nearly here, while Week 1 of the NFL regular season is set for early September. In the meantime, the NFL preseason has already gotten the juices flowing for football fans.

Bettors looking for sports to bet on in the morning on weekends have plenty of options as well. The top international soccer leagues are underway. The English Premier League is the most notable of the bunch, but there are plenty of games to bet on in the Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1, and more. Once Kansas gives online sports betting operators the green light, players will have access to it all.

