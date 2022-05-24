FanDuel promo code: bet $1,000 risk-free on NBA, MLB or NHL

Roll into this week with this FanDuel promo code and cash in on one of the best promotions of any sportsbook this week. With the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing and the MLB regular season rolling along, there are plenty of options for new bettors. Most sports fans don’t view May as a great month for sports, but it’s delivering in a big way.

The latest FanDuel promo code can be applied by anyone who clicks on the links on this page. From there, these new bettors will have the chance to place a $1,000 risk-free bet on a wide range of sports, including the NBA, NHL, and MLB, among others.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000!

RISK-FREE FIRST BET BET NOW

Risk-free bets are fairly common promos at sportsbooks, but this FanDuel promo code is definitely one of the largest on the market. That’s part of the reason why this offer is such a big deal for new users. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this offer.

Click here to automatically access this FanDuel promo code for a $1,000 risk-free bet that can be applied to the NBA, NHL, or MLB.

FanDuel Promo Code’s $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Risk-free bets are great for two reasons: simplicity and value. There is nothing complicated about this FanDuel promo code. Sign up, make a deposit, and place a bet with up to $1,000 in backing. Anyone who loses will receive a refund in site credit.

It’s worth noting that new bettors don’t have to place a $1,000 risk-free bet, but anything up to $1,000 will be covered with this offer.

From a value perspective, it’s hard to beat this offer. Players will have two chances to cash in on this offer. It’s rare that anyone sees a second chance in sports betting.

Of course, players will need to pick at least one winner to cash in on this offer, but having two chances tilts the odds in a big way. It makes sense for players to grab this offer when signing up.

Redeeming This FanDuel Promo Code

Here’s a handy step-by-step guide to help new players cash in on this FanDuel promo code. Bettors can get started from a computer or mobile device by following this walkthrough:

Click here to automatically access this promo code.

to automatically access this promo code. Create an account by filling the appropriate prompts with basic information.

Make a deposit using any of the secure and convenient banking methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place an initial wager risk-free up to $1,000 on any available market.

What to Bet on This Week

Bettors can hit the ground running on FanDuel Sportsbook with this $1,000 risk-free bet. This bonus can be applied to the NBA or NHL playoffs all week long. Not to mention, there are dozens of MLB games throughout the week as well.

After cashing in on this offer, players can check out the promotions page for insurance on Same Game Parlays, daily odds boosts, and other big-time promotions.

Click here to automatically access this FanDuel promo code for a $1,000 risk-free bet that can be applied to the NBA, NHL, or MLB.