FanDuel promo code is best way to bet Premier League, MLB this weekend

The latest FanDuel promo code is bringing the heat for a weekend that features the start of Premier League, MLB, and more. Needless to say, it’s going to be a busy weekend for sports fans. Meanwhile, Kansas players can now pre-register for a $100 bonus that will pair up with the sign up special available when the app goes live. Get that here.

This FanDuel promo code will automatically trigger with any of the links on this page. New players in most states will be eligible for a $1,000 no-sweat first bet while anyone in Indiana, Colorado, or Virginia will be eligible for other state-specific bonuses. Players in Kansas can now pre-register as well.

August is usually one of the slower months of the year for sports fans, but the next few days are going to be jam-packed. With the MLB trade deadline in the rearview, the postseason race is starting to intesify. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for the best odds on all the action this weekend.

Click here to activate this FanDuel promo code and grab a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. New users in Indiana can click here for a guaranteed bonus. Bettors in Colorado can click here for a first-deposit match. Virginia users can click here for a free bet offer. Get the Kansas pre-reg offer here.

FanDuel Promo Code Activates $1,000 No-Sweat Bet

This no-sweat first bet is a one-of-a-kind offer for most players who sign up with this FanDuel promo code. Essentially, this promo provides insurance for first-time bettors.

Any potential losses on that initial wager will be refunded in free bets. For example, someone who wagers the maximum $1,000 and loses will receive $1,000 in free bets. Instead of sweating out that first bet, place wagers with confidence.

Other Weekend Specials

FanDuel Kansas pre-registration is now available. Get a $100 bonus ahead of the app’s official laumch.

Meanwhile, current state-specific offers include:

Indiana: Place a $5 wager on any event this weekend. Win or lose, these players will earn $150 in bonus cash.

Colorado: Everyone who signs up with this FanDuel promo code will receive a 100% first-deposit match of up to $250.

Virginia: Every new bettor will receive a free bet in the amount of their first bet up to $250. For example, someone who places an initial bet of $200 will earn a $200 free bet.

Signing Up With This FanDuel Promo Code

New users need to sign up with the correct link in the appropriate state to trigger these special offers. Players in most states will be eligible for the no-sweat first bet. Anyone located in Colorado, Indiana, or Virginia can grab other bonus deals. Follow these steps to get started:

Start the registration process below. Click here to grab the $1,000 no-sweat first bet. Indiana bettors can grab a $150 bonus by clicking here . Colorado users can get a first-deposit match by clicking here . Click here for a bet one, get one free bet in Virginia.

Create an account and make an initial cash deposit using any of the secure and convenient banking methods.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app.

Start placing wagers on MLB, the Premier League, and more.

Click here to activate this FanDuel promo code and grab a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. New users in Indiana can click here for a guaranteed bonus. Bettors in Colorado can click here for a first-deposit match. Virginia users can click here for a free bet offer.