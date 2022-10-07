FanDuel promo code: bet $1 on MLB Playoffs, score $100 guaranteed

The latest FanDuel promo code is giving away a guaranteed bonus for the MLB Playoffs this weekend. New users can sit back, relax, and actually enjoy the postseason games without worrying about this wager.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NO-BRAINER CLAIM NOW FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK BET $1, GET $100

NO-BRAINER CLAIM OFFER

This FanDuel promo code will unlock a guaranteed 100-1 payout on any game. Sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and bet $1 to win $100 in bonus cash. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on whether or not this bonus converts.

There is no shortage of options for baseball fans this weekend. The postseason starts with Rays-Guardians early this afternoon and runs all the way through Mets-Padres at night. It’s one of the best times of the year to be a baseball fan.

Although sports fans in Ohio can’t start placing wagers yet, they can pre-register with FanDuel Ohio and lock in a $100 bonus as well. Click here to grab this $100 pre-registration bonus.

New players can sign up with this FanDuel promo code to get a $100 guaranteed bonus. Click here to start the registration process.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $1, Win $100

This FanDuel promo is as straightforward as it gets. New players who register an account and make a $10 qualifying deposit will be eligible for this bonus. From there, simply place a $1 wager on any game to win $100 in bonus cash. Remember, the original $1 bet can lose and this bonus will still convert.

It’s worth noting that this FanDuel promo code can be applied to any game this weekend, not just MLB. NFL Week 5 is off and running after the debacle that was Thursday Night Football. Hopefully, the Sunday games are better. Not to mention, Saturday is going to be jam-packed with college football matchups.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo Code

First things first, we should mention that new users won’t need to manually input this FanDuel promo code to lock in this offer. Signing up with any of the links on this page will trigger this bonus. Follow these steps to get started:

Click here to start the registration process.

to start the registration process. Input basic identifying information and make a cash deposit of $10 or more to create an account.

Download the easy-to-use app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1 wager on any MLB game this weekend. Win $100 in bonus cash instantly.

This FanDuel promo is available in the following states: Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, West Virginia, Iowa, Tennessee, Michigan, Arizona, Connecticut, Wyoming, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, and Virginia.

MLB Playoffs Start Today

This new postseason format is changing the game, but we aren’t complaining about it. There are four teams sitting pretty with a bye and eight teams playing in the newly-created Wild Card round. FanDuel Sportsbook will have odds on all the games this October. Here is how the MLB Playoffs are shaking out:

Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays (Winner plays New York Yankees)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners (Winner plays Houston Astros)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies (Winner plays Atlanta Braves)

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres (Winner plays Los Angeles Dodgers)

New players can sign up with this FanDuel promo code to get a $100 guaranteed bonus. Click here to start the registration process.