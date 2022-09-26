Top FanDuel promo code for MNF offers $1,000 bet on Cowboys-Giants

New bettors who sign up with the latest FanDuel promo code can go big on tonight’s marquee Monday Night Football matchup. Instead of taking a chance on this game, lock in this offer for up to $1,000 in first-bet insurance.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000!

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

New players can claim this FanDuel promo code for a $1,000 no-sweat bet on Giants-Cowboys or any other game this week. This no-sweat bet will provide new users with up to $1,000 in first-bet insurance. In other words, if that initial wager loses, players will receive a full refund in site credit.

The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys will close the book on NFL Week 3. This NFC East divisional matchup features two teams looking to make noise this year. The Giants are off to a surprising 2-0 start while the Cowboys are trying to survive without Dak Prescott.

FanDuel Sportsbook has competitive odds and a comprehensive list of markets on all the NFL games this year. This $1,000 no-sweat bet is one way to get off to a fast start.

Click here to apply this FanDuel promo code automatically and lock in a $1,000 no-sweat bet for Giants-Cowboys.

FanDuel Promo Code Unleashes $1,000 No-Sweat Bet

Anyone who claims this FanDuel promo code will have the chance to go big on their first bet. In effect, this promotion will give bettors the chance to place a sizable wager with a very forgiving backstop.

Any losses will be offset in site credit. As a result, new players will have a second chance to win big. It goes without saying, but second chances don’t come around very often in sports betting.

This $1,000 no-sweat first bet is one of the most lucrative bonuses available for bettors this week. FanDuel Sportsbook is giving new users one last chance to win big on NFL Week 3.

Getting Started With This FanDuel Promo Code

Getting started with this FanDuel promo code is a breeze. Remember, this promotion is only available to new users and first-time depositors. We recommend downloading the mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store for on-the-go convenience. Follow these steps to get started:

Click on any of the links on this page to trigger this promo code and begin the registration process, including here .

. Create an account by filling out the required fields with basic personal information.

Make a cash deposit using any of the available banking methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,000 no-sweat first bet on Giants-Cowboys or any other game this week.

Cowboys-Giants Monday Night Football

There are tons of ways to bet Cowboys-Giants on Monday Night Football tonight. In addition to basic game lines like the spread, moneyline, and total points, there are a number of different player props available. FanDuel Sportsbook has competitive odds on all the NFL action and Monday Night Football will be no different. Check out the best odds and markets directly from the mobile app in any applicable state.

Click here to apply this FanDuel promo code automatically and lock in a $1,000 no-sweat bet for Giants-Cowboys.