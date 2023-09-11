FanDuel promo code: Monday Night Football $200 bonus for Bills-Jets

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

As football fans prepare for Monday’s Jets-Bills showdown at MetLife Stadium, prospective FanDuel bettors can score a 40-1 payout on the primetime matchup through our “Bet $5, Get $200” FanDuel promo code offer.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $200

IN BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

New customers who bet $5 on Jets-Bills qualify for a “Bet $5, Get $200” FanDuel promo code offer. FanDuel’s promotion also includes a $100 discount on any NFL Sunday Ticket package for the 2023 season.

The NFL’s thrilling Week 1 slate concludes with Jets vs. Bills on Monday Night Football. Not only are these teams AFC East rivals with sky-high expectations, but Monday marks the debut of new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Eligible customers can join FanDuel through this post, bet at least $5 on Rodgers and the Jets or Josh Allen and the Bills, and score $200 in bonus bets for Week 2 and beyond. Plus, the $5 stake unlocks an exclusive discount code that slashes $100 off of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Lock in our FanDuel promo code links here and score a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” offer for Jets-Bills.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Jets-Bills MNF, Earn $200 Bonus + $100 Sunday Ticket Savings

FanDuel Sportsbook waited until the first week of the NFL season to unleash one of the industry’s top welcome offers. For a limited time, new customers in FD-approved states get two welcome bonuses following a brief registration and a $5 investment on Jets vs. Bills.

First, any initial $5+ bet on Monday Night Football unlocks $200 in bonus bets. Bettors can also apply their first bet on another Week 1 so they can have bonus bets in hand for the Rodgers vs. Allen showdown in the Meadowlands. FanDuel still honors all victories with cash payouts that only improve the 40-1 return.

The $5 wager also unlocks an exclusive markdown on NFL Sunday Ticket. FanDuel customers will get a discount code to slash the price of any Sunday Ticket subscription by $100. That means more access to NFL games for less money.

FanDuel Promo Code Instructions

Whether you’re a Jets or Bills fan or fired up for football’s return, the “Bet $5, Get $200” offer from FanDuel is a no-brainer. Read our step-by-step registration instructions below to secure $200 in bonus bets and an NFL Sunday Ticket discount with as little as $5:

Click here to trigger our FanDuel promo code links. Don’t worry about entering a specific code.

Provide your name, date of birth, and other vital account information.

Deposit at least $10 using one of FanDuel’s approved payment methods.

Bet $5 or more on the Jets-Bills betting market.

Receive $200 in bonus bets after your first stake settles, win or lose.

Apply the $100 discount code to any NFL Sunday Ticket package for the 2023 season. FanDuel will email the code soon after you’ve placed your initial wager.

Get 50% Boost on Jets-Bills SGP

Do you love the over on Aaron Rodgers’ passing yard total? Are you convinced that Stefon Diggs reaches the endzone? Or are you confident that both teams will blow past their projected point total? If you find multiple Jets-Bills worth betting on, build a Same Game Parlay with some extra juice.

FanDuel’s “Sunday Funday” promotion includes multiple SGP boosts for Week 1 games, including Monday’s matchup between New York and Buffalo. Opt into the promo, build a qualifying 3+ leg SGP, and FanDuel will increase the odds (and potential profit) by 50%.

Click here to activate the “Bet $5, Get $200” FanDuel promo code offer for Jets-Bills.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $200

IN BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.