FanDuel promo code for NBA All-Star Game delivers $150 bonus

The latest FanDuel promo code will score a bet $5, get $150 bonus on the NBA All-Star Game tonight, if your first wager wins. With point spreads, moneyline, MVP odds and more, there are a variety of ways to wager on the game, but new users will have the chance to lock in a 30 to 1 return if they pick the game’s winner.

Ahead of the matchup, the Western Conference comes in as a short 2.5-point favorite over the Eastern Conference. As is the case with any all-star game matchup, the game is somewhat of a toss up, but given the significant odds advantage that FanDuel is giving new users, they’ll be able to lock in with significant value.

FanDuel promo code: NBA All-Star Game $150 bonus

Here are the key details behind the latest promotion from FanDuel Sportsbook. New users are equipped with +3000 odds on the game, meaning that any $5 wager turns into $150 in bonus bets.

To gain eligibility, players must be at least 21 years of age and located in a state that offers FanDuel Sportsbook. A $10 minimum first deposit is required.

As a practical example, here’s how the offer works. Let’s say a new user backs the Eastern Conference as a 2.5-point underdog. If they cover the spread or win the game outright, the player will pick up a cash win on the first wager and receive $150 in bonus bets. In this way, some players may elect to wager beyond $5 on their first bet.

How to get this FanDuel NBA All-Star Game promo

In order to get this FanDuel promo code for the NBA All-Star Game, simply follow a few quick and easy steps:

Click here to get started with the registration process. Provide the necessary information.

to get started with the registration process. Provide the necessary information. Make a first deposit of at least $10.FanDuel offers a number of deposit options, including PayPal, Venmo, online banking and more.

Place a $5+ first wager on the NBA All-Star Game. If your team wins, get a cash profit along with $150 in bonus bets.

Eligible states include Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee, Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Ohio and Michigan.

Other available offers this weekend

Beyond the bet $5, get $150 bonus, FanDuel Sportsbook has a variety of other offers available this weekend. The Rangers and Islanders will face off Sunday and FanDuel is offering up a 25% profit boost on all SGPs.

Golf fans can check out a 25% profit boost to use on the 2024 Genesis Invitational final round along with a 25% profit boost on the outright winner of the Daytona 500.

With a stead stream of odds boosts to pair up with the Fanduel NBA All-Star game promo, the app is a must-have this weekend.