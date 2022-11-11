FanDuel promo code: NBA, Michigan State-Gonzaga $1K no-sweat bet Friday

Before Friday night and weekend action hits the stage, our FanDuel promo code offer triggers exceptional first-bet insurance for every new customer on action headlined by the NBA and Michigan State-Gonzaga.
Prospective bettors can earn a $1,000 no-sweat first bet through our FanDuel promo code. Click the links and banners throughout this post to register, then get free bets worth up to a grand after a loss.
Fans are gearing up for three busy days on the sports calendar. First, Friday features several exciting NBA games and a few collegiate darlings like Michigan State-Gonzaga in hoops and Colorado-USC on the gridiron. Speaking of the gridiron, a few massive college football games dominate the schedule, including Washington-Oregon and TCU-Texas. Finally, NFL Week 10 action controls Sunday with big showdowns like Vikings-Bills and Cowboys-Packers.
Click here to lock in a $1,000 no-sweat first bet with our FanDuel promo code.
FanDuel promo code delivers $1k no-sweat bet
When new customers join FanDuel Sportsbook, they’ll have access to competitive odds and can’t-miss promotions they can’t find anywhere else. They’ll also receive a no-sweat bet worth up to a grand, but only after signing up through this post.
Click any link to start, then create a new FanDuel account in under five minutes. After depositing cash, place any wager up to $1,000 on the NBA, NFL, college football, or another betting market. FanDuel will issue free bets covering your stake in full if your stake settles as a loss.
For instance, a new user wants to throw $500 on Gonzaga -11.5. If the Bulldogs take care of business with a 12+ point victory, they’ll earn almost $472 in pure cash profit (-106 odds). However, a Michigan State cover means a return of $500 in free bets and more money-making opportunities.
FanDuel promo code details
Since several of the weekend’s top games are around the corner, prospective bettors have limited time to strike. Fortunately, we’ve laid out a helpful guide below and attached the promo code to our links on your behalf.
Here’s how new customers can score a $1,000 no-sweat first bet on FanDuel Sportsbook:
- Click here or any other link on this post to activate our FanDuel promo code.
- Confirm your location and complete registration.
- Deposit at least $10 into your sportsbook account using an approved banking method.
- Place up to $1,000 on the NFL, college football, or another eligible betting market.
- Get free bets worth up to $1,000 after a loss.
Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Kansas are just a few of the many states eligible for our FanDuel promo code. Click the links to check your qualification status.
Pre-reg offers for Maryland, Ohio
In the coming weeks, FanDuel Sportsbook will go live in Maryland and Ohio. To prepare bettors for the big launch, FanDuel has opened the pre-registration window for the Old Line and Buckeye States.
Maryland bettors can click here to pre-register a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. When the app goes live later this year, pre-registered players will receive an automatic $100 in free bets and a three-month subscription to NBA League Pass.
Meanwhile, prospective Ohio customers can begin the pre-registration process here. Ohioans will receive the $100 bonus on the state’s January 1 launch, but they’ll take home a three-month League Pass subscription immediately.
Click here to earn a $1,000 no-sweat first bet with our FanDuel promo code.