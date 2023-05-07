FanDuel promo code: NBA Playoffs $150 instant bonus for Nuggets-Suns Game 3

The best FanDuel promo code offer for the NBA Playoffs can be found right here. Bettors who take advantage of this offer can take the guesswork out of betting on the NBA.

Sign up with any of the links on this page to activate this FanDuel promo code offer. From there, place a $5 bet on the NBA Playoffs in the app and win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

The NBA Playoffs have been anything but predictable up to this point. The first round featured upsets, crazy comebacks, and shocking finishes. The second round is living up to the hype as well. The higher seed holds the upper hand in both series today, but don’t count anyone out.

Bet on Celtics-Sixers or Nuggets-Suns with this new FanDuel promo. This is a rare opportunity to lock in guaranteed bonus bets. Here’s a closer look at the details behind this new offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: How to Activate This Offer

Before we dive into the nitty-gritty details, let’s take a look at how bettors can sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook. Create an account, download the app, and start winning. Follow the steps below to begin:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to input a promo code.

to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to input a promo code. Create a new account and make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this promotion.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Win $150 with this FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Guarantees are few and far between in sports betting, but that’s exactly what bettors can lock in with this FanDuel promo code offer. Place a $5+ bet on the NBA Playoffs or any other game to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

It’s important to note that this offer is only available in the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. New users with a compatible iOS or Android device will be able to reap the rewards of this offer.

New bettors who sign up and claim this offer will have a head start on the new week. These bonus bets can be used on the NBA Playoffs, NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, MLB, or any other game.

Other Ways to Bet the NBA Playoffs

After scoring these bonus bets, check out the other ways to win on the NBA Playoffs in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. The promotions page contains a running list of the latest and greatest offers. For example, bettors can opt into an NBA no-sweat same game parlay promo. Place a same game parlay with three legs or more on any NBA game. If that bet loses, players will receive bonus bets back. There are tons of ways to get in on the action.

