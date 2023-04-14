FanDuel promo code for NBA Playoffs turns $5 into $150 bonus bets

The latest FanDuel promo code offer is providing bettors with an easy way to win on the NBA this weekend. The Play-In Tournament finishes tonight and the first round begins tomorrow. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this offer.

Take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code offer to win $150 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and download the mobile app. From there, bet $5 to win $150 in bonus bets are guaranteed.

The field for the NBA Playoffs is almost set. Bulls vs. Heat and Thunder vs. Timberwolves are the only two games left in the Play-In Tournament. From here on out, it’s going to be wall-to-wall NBA action. FanDuel Sportsbook is raising the stakes for basketball fans this weekend. Instead of taking a chance on the games, grab this guaranteed win.

New players can activate this FanDuel promo code and place a $5+ bet to win $150 in bonus bets. Click here to sign up today.

FanDuel Promo Code: Turn $5 Into $150

This is a straightforward offer for new players on FanDuel Sportsbook. This is a guaranteed, instant 30-1 payout. Remember, simply placing a $5 bet on either NBA game tonight will trigger this instant bonus.

The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on whether or not these bonus bets convert. Players must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim this payout.

From there, bettors will have $150 in bonus bets to use on the playoffs or any other sport. There are tons of options this weekend between the NBA, NHL, MLB, golf, tennis, and more.

How to Access This FanDuel Promo Code

Remember, this promo is only available in the app. New bettors can download the app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store. Here’s a full breakdown of the registration process on FanDuel Sportsbook:

Click on any of the links above or below to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to input a promo code.

After being redirected to a sign-up landing page, input basic identifying information to create an account.

Make a cash deposit of at least $10 or more to qualify for this bonus.

Using any compatible iOS or Android device, download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Place a $5 bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament or any other game to win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Betting on the NBA Play-In Tournament

The NBA Play-In Tournament is still a relatively new concept, but it’s living up to the hype so far. Win-or-go-home games tend to make for close matchups. Tonight’s Bulls-Heat and Thunder-Timberwolves doubleheader will decide the final two spots in the NBA Playoffs.

The home teams are favored in both of these games, but there’s no telling what might happen tonight. Here’s a look at the current odds for the NBA Play-In Tournament tonight (odds subject to change):

Chicago Bulls: +5 (-112) // +180 // Over 209

Miami Heat: -5 (-108) // -215 // Under 209

Oklahoma City Thunder: +5.5 (-112) // +176 // Over 228

Minnesota Timberwolves: -5.5 (-108) // -210 // Under 228

