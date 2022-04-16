FanDuel promo code unleashes $1,000 risk-free bet for NBA playoffs

The NBA playoffs are tipping off with four games today and the latest FanDuel promo code is a great way to get in on the action. This offer gives new users the chance to cash in on this weekend’s games.

This FanDuel promo code can be automatically triggered by clicking on any of the links on this page. From there, new players will be able to place a $1,000 risk-free first bet on any NBA playoffs game.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000!

RISK-FREE FIRST BET BET NOW

The Mavericks and Jazz will start things off, but that’s just the beginning. Timberwolves-Grizzlies, Raptors-Sixers, and Nuggets-Warriors are the rest of the Saturday games. It’s safe to say that basketball bettors have options.

This FanDuel promo code unleashes a risk-free bet that can be used on any of these games. This gives new users the chance to grab a little insurance on their very first bet.

Click here to sign up with the latest FanDuel promo code and grab a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on the NBA playoffs this weekend.

FanDuel Promo Code Unleashes $1,000 Risk-free Bet

Risk-free bets are common, but that’s only because they are so popular. This FanDuel promo code unlocks one of the biggest risk-free bets on the market. Here’s exactly how it works.

New users who sign up and make a deposit will be eligible for up to $1,000 in risk-free bets. Place any wager on an NBA playoffs game and if it loses, this FanDuel promo code will trigger an immediate refund in site credit.

For example, a player who loses on a $500 wager will receive $500. This is a second chance to hit it big, which needless to say is not something that happens often in sports betting.

Getting Started With This FanDuel Promo Code

Follow these steps to redeem this offer:

Click on any of the links on this page to get started, including here. This promo code will be automatically applied.

Create an account by inputting basic identifying information. Name, email address, physical address, date of birth, last four digits of social security number, etc.

Make a deposit using any of the available banking methods. PayPal, bank transfers, credit cards, debit cards, etc.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app. The app is available on any Android or iOS device.

Place a bet on any NBA playoff game this weekend. All first wagers will be risk-free up to $1,000.



NBA Playoffs Start Today

The first day of the NBA playoffs is filled with great matchups. The biggest issue for fans is whether or not the top stars are going to play. Luka Doncic is out for Game 1 and Steph Curry is hobbled as well.

But injuries or not, the show must go on. The first round of the playoffs is finally here and from this point out, every team is looking to win 16 more games. Here’s a quick look at the first slate of games:

Mavericks vs. Jazz

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

Sixers vs. Raptors

Warriors vs. Nuggets

On Sunday, series such as the Celtics vs. Nets lead the way.

Click here to sign up with the latest FanDuel promo code and grab a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on the NBA playoffs this weekend.