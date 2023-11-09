FanDuel promo code: $150 bonus for Panthers-Bears, any NFL Week 10 game

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York Jets defensive end Solomon Thomas (94) pursues Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

The best FanDuel promo code offer for NFL Week 10 is here and it all starts with Thursday Night Football tonight. New players can bet $5 on either team to win $150 in bonus bets. This is a 30-1 odds boost for football fans that provides a ton of value.

This is one of those ugly Thursday Night Football matchups on paper, but we wouldn’t have it any other way. Both teams are led by rookie quarterbacks, but that’s where the similarities end. Carolina took Bryce Young with the first pick in the draft. In fact, they traded up with Chicago to get him.

Meanwhile, the Bears are led by undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, who played Division II in college. No matter which side you plan on betting, the FanDel Sportsbook app has you covered.

FanDuel Promo Code: Score 30-1 Odds Boost

This 30-1 odds boost is far from a guarantee with these two teams playing, but it’s tough to argue with the value this promo offers bettors. Either team will see a massive boost when it comes to tonight’s game.

The Bears are currently listed at -174 at home on FanDuel Sportsbook. Existing users would need to risk $261 on Chicago to net a profit of $150. Remember, new bettors can risk $5 to win $150 in bonuses with this new promo.

The discrepancy isn’t as stark with the underdog Panthers, but Carolina backers will still get a massive boost with this FanDuel promo. It’s important to note that this offer is only available in the app.

Redeeming This FanDuel Promo Code

New players can hit the ground running with this FanDuel promo by following the simple steps below:

Click this link to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. From there, provide basic sign-up information to create a new account.

Using any of the available payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Get the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

Bet $5 on either team’s moneyline to win $150 in bonuses.

Thursday Night Football: Same Game Parlay Options

First things first, same game parlays are tough to hit. There is no getting around that fact. However, this type of bet can be a low-risk, high-reward way to get in on the action. FanDuel Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to same game parlay options for the NFL. This is yet another way to add a little intrigue to an otherwise lackluster matchup.

Here is one popular option out there for tonight’s Bears-Panthers matchup on Thursday Night Football (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Bet $10 to win 368.20 (+3682) DJ Moore Anytime Touchdown Scorer Adam Thielen Anytime Touchdown Scorer Bears Moneyline Under 38.5 Total Points



New players can claim this FanDuel promo code offer and score a 30-1 odds boost for Thursday Night Football or any NFL Week 10 game. Click here to sign up now.

