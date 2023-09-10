FanDuel promo code: NFL Sunday Ticket offer, $200 bonus bets for any Week 1 game

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Explaining this FanDuel promo code offer is easy. Football fans can gear up for the NFL season by activating this promotion and winning two kinds of bonuses. This unique promo will set bettors up to win big on NFL Week 1.

New players who take advantage of this FanDuel promo code offer only need to bet $5 on the NFL in the app. From there, players will receive $200 in sportsbook bonuses to go along with a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

The first week of the NFL season always features a ton of great matchups. Sunday Night Football will be a battle between NFC East rivals in the Cowboys and Giants. Not to mention, Monday Night Football will be Aaron Rodgers’ Jets debut. Josh Allen and the Bills are hoping to spoil the party. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and start locking up bonuses.

Click here to access this FanDuel promo code offer. This will unlock $200 in sportsbook bonuses and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel Promo Code: Win $200 in Bonuses, NFL Sunday Ticket

There are two aspects to this FanDuel promo: $200 sportsbook bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Remember, all it takes is a $5 wager on any NFL team to trigger this offer.

This will set new players up with $200 in bonus bets, which are applicable to any NFL Week 1 matchup. This is a great way to test out the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

But those bonus bets are just the start. New users will also receive a $100 coupon code for NFL Sunday Ticket via email. Sign up with YouTube or YouTube TV to gain access to every out-of-market NFL game this year.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code for 2023 NFL Season

Activating this FanDuel Sportsbook offer shouldn’t take long. In fact, new users can sign up in a matter of minutes by following the walkthrough below:

There is no need to input a promo code. Simply click here to activate this offer.

to activate this offer. Set up a new user profile and make a cash deposit of $10 or more to access this promo.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app. This offer is only available in the app.

Place a $5 wager on any NFL team in Week 1. This will trigger both bonuses.

New users will receive a $200 sportsbook bonus and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Betting on NFL Week 1

FanDuel Sportsbook should be a go-to option for all types of bettors, but NFL fans specifically. There are tons of different ways to bet on the NFL Week 1 action. For one, bettors can place straight bets on the games before they start or live bets during the game. Live betting is a great way to get in on the action. Some bettors like to hold off on placing a bet until they can get a feel for the game. FanDuel Sportsbook has so many different options for NFL fans. It’s the perfect time to sign up and start winning.

