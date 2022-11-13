FanDuel promo code: NFL Week 10 arrives with $1K No-Sweat Bet bonus

The best FanDuel promo code offer is here for NFL Week 10. New players who take advantage of this opportunity will have the chance to place a massive wager on any NFL game this weekend.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

NO-SWEAT BET BET NOW

This FanDuel promo code will unlock a $1,000 no-sweat bet on any game this weekend, including NFL Week 10. Any losses on that first bet will be refunded in free bets. New users can get up to $1,000 in first-bet insurance with this offer.

There are a ton of options for bettors this weekend. NFL Week 10 is already underway and although betting on the NFL is unpredictable, this no-sweat bet makes it a little bit easier.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for bettors. Reap the rewards of this no-sweat first bet by signing up now. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this offer, including the process for registering.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code and reap the benefits of this $1,000 no-sweat first bet.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $1K No-Sweat Bet

This $1,000 no-sweat first bet is a straightforward offer. Simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and place a first bet on any game this weekend. Any losses up to $1,000 will be covered in free bets.

For example, someone who loses on a $500 wager will receive $500 back in free bets. This FanDuel promo code is providing new users with multiple chances to win. It goes without saying, but second chances don’t come around very often in sports betting.

New users can apply this $1,000 no-sweat bet to any game this weekend. While we expect to see a lot of interest in the NFL, there are games in the NBA, college basketball, NHL, and more.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code

Signing up and activating this FanDuel promo code is a quick and hassle-free process. We recommend downloading the mobile app before getting started. Here’s a quick look at how new users can register:

Click here to automatically redirect to a registration landing page.

to automatically redirect to a registration landing page. Create an account and make a cash deposit through any of the available banking methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible Android or iOS mobile device.

Place a $1,000 no-sweat bet on any game this weekend.

Any losses will be completely offset by free bets.

Other Ways to Bet This Weekend

Betting on the NFL is never easy. We are halfway through the regular season, but it’s just as unpredictable as ever. That unpredictability makes it fun to watch, but it doesn’t make it any easier to bet on. This $1,000 no-sweat first bet is a great way to hit the ground running.

New users can bet on NFL Week 10 or any other game this weekend. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook’s same game parlay features. There are tons of different ways to win on the games. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big with this latest promo.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code and reap the benefits of this $1,000 no-sweat first bet.