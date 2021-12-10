FanDuel promo code has bet $1, win $125 on Brady, Allen 1+ pass yard

NFL Week 14 is here and the latest FanDuel promo code has awesome odds on what is arguably its top overall game. The Bills and Bucs will face off in a pivotal late afternoon matchup, and while anything can happen between these two teams, this latest exclusive bonus plays on an outcome that is absolutely bound to happen.

The latest FanDuel promo code delivers 125-1 odds on Bucs quarterback Tom Brady or Bills quarterback Josh Allen to throw for at least one yard. Simply bet $1 on either team to win and cash a $125 bonus if that team’s quarterback throws for a yard.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK ALL STATES CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS! BET $1, WIN $125!

BRADY OR ALLEN 1+ PASSING YARD! CLAIM OFFER

While FanDuel offers new players 30-1 odds on select game winners, only our exclusive promo delivers an absolute no-brainer element. This special effectively guarantees that bettors can wager $1 and grab $125 to begin their sports betting experience with the FanDuel app.

Below, read on for more details about this NFL Week 14 sportsbook bonus, including quick steps on how to get it.

Click here and lock in the latest FanDuel promo code to get 125-1 odds on Brady or Allen to throw for at least one yard this Sunday.

No FanDuel Promo Code Needed for Exclusive Bonus

To clarify, bettors won’t need a special FanDuel promo code to grab this NFL Week 14 bonus. Our exclusive special can be activated by simply clicking our links, making a deposit, and wagering $1 on either the Bills or Bucs to win. Because only AMNY and select partner sites have this offer, these links activate it — not a promo code.

Get No-Brainer without FanDuel Promo Code

We do not need to do a film study or deep analytical breakdown to explain the obvious no-brainer nature of this offer. Allen remains a fringe MVP contender while Brady enters Week 14 as the betting favorite to win the award. While even the league’s worst quarterbacks will throw for at least a yard in a given game, backing one of the sport’s best makes this an even better proposition.

Ironically, last week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Patriots and Bills demonstrates exactly why this offer is so good. Poor weather conditions featuring strong winds significantly limited both teams’ passing games. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw the ball just three times and still accumulated 19 yards, while Allen had a season-low 145 yards — which, in both cases, was still enough to easily breeze past the threshold needed to unlock this bonus.

The only thing that could prevent either player from throwing for a yard is injury or illness, but this special, which once again can be had without a special FanDuel promo code, protects against such an outcome. If either player’s backup throws for a yard, the bonus will still pay out.

How to Get This NFL Week 14 Bonus

Grabbing this NFL Week 14 promo is easy. Simply click here to register before making at least $10 first deposit. After making a deposit, place a $1 moneyline bet on the Bucs or Bills to win. If that team’s quarterback(s) throw for at least a yard, a $125 bonus will be paid out.

This offer is available in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Colorado, Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois. Soon, FanDuel will also emerge as a top NY sports betting app.

Click here and lock in the latest FanDuel promo code to get 125-1 odds on Brady or Allen to throw for at least one yard this Sunday.