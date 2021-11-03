FanDuel promo code gives 100-1 odds on Chiefs-Packers 1+ pass yard

Aaron Rodgers won’t be on the field this Sunday when the Packers play the Chiefs, but the latest FanDuel promo code still delivers the absolute biggest no-brainer ahead of NFL Week 9. And in order to simplify this can’t-miss bonus, no special code is required to grab it.

No FanDuel promo code will be required to get an awesome NFL Week 9 bonus that dishes out 100-1 odds on the Chiefs and Packers to combine for at least one passing yard. Bet $1, win $100 if Patrick Mahomes or Jordan Love (or any other Packers QB) throws for at least one yard Sunday.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK ALL STATES CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS! MAHOMES OR LOVE 1+ YARD

100-1 ODDS! CLAIM OFFER

This special NFL Week 9 bonus is available exclusively through our links and does not need a special FanDuel promo code to unlock it. In fact, this deal can’t be found in-app, or anywhere else, meaning you must lock it in via the links on this page.

Click here and skip the FanDuel promo code to unlock 100-1 odds on Mahomes and Love to combine for at least 1+ passing yard.

No FanDuel Promo Code Needed for Wild NFL Week 9 Bonus

The news that Rodgers will miss this showdown is a bummer. Mahomes vs. Rodgers would make for must-see TV, and it also threw a bit of a wrench into our exclusive promo with FanDuel Sportsbook.

After all, getting two future Hall of Famers to combine for at least 1+ passing yard made for a heck of a deal. That said, Mahomes will still be on the field, and even though Love is making his pro debut, grabbing any quarterback — particularly one facing a struggling Chiefs defense — is still a great deal.

As long as Mahomes (or any Chiefs backup quarterback) or Love combine to record at least one passing yard, this special will pay.

Of course, this begs the question — why would FanDuel offer such a special? The answer is pretty straightforward.

Even though we are now at the midway point of the regular season, the top legal online sportsbooks remain locked in a race to acquire new players. So, bettors can take advantage of big risk-free bets, bet matches, and awesome odds bonuses as an incentive to sign up and play.

This week, no FanDuel promo code will be needed to get this Chiefs-Packers no-brainer.

Skip the FanDuel Promo Code for Best Chiefs-Packers Bonus

To get the 100-1 odds bonus without a FanDuel promo code is a quick and easy process:

Click here to register. This will automatically activate the bonus.

to register. This will automatically activate the bonus. Place a first deposit of at least $10. Bet $1 on Packers-Chiefs.

If Mahomes and Love record at least $1+ passing yard, get a $100 bonus.

This offer is available in states like New Jersey, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, Colorado, Tennessee, Illinois, and more.

What to Bet On This Week

There’s plenty of ways to wager and win this week at FanDuel Sportsbook. Whether it’s a full college football slate, NFL Week 9 games, NBA, NHL, UFC 268, and more, bettors can grab daily odds boosts, parlay insurances, and other intriguing specials.

Click here and skip the FanDuel promo code to unlock 100-1 odds on Mahomes and Love to combine for at least 1+ passing yard.