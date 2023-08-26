FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $200 bonus for Notre Dame-Navy

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

An epic Saturday full of MLB and college football action deserves a no-brainer welcome offer, so activate our FanDuel promo code links today to score $200 in bonus bets with as little as $5.

New customers must bet $5 to earn $200 in bonus bets through the latest “Bet $5, Get $200” FanDuel promo code offer. The promotion turns qualifying $5+ bets on MLB or college football into guaranteed $200 payouts, regardless of how they settle.

Saturday’s sports calendar features can’t-miss games on the diamond and the gridiron. In baseball, bettors can take on a full slate of games like Braves-Giants, Dodgers-Red Sox, and Yankees-Rays. Meanwhile, college football’s Week 0 schedule includes No. 13 Notre Dame vs. Navy in Dublin, Ireland, and No. 6 USC hosting San Jose State. A first-time FanDuel bettor can sign up through this post, bet $5 on any MLB or CFB matchup, and end the weekend with $200 in bonus bets and a limited-time NFL Sunday Ticket offer.

Apply our FanDuel promo code links here to secure the new “Bet $5, Get $200” offer for Saturday’s MLB and college football.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on MLB or CFB, Get Guaranteed $200 in Bonus Bets

FanDuel Sportsbook has one of the industry’s best welcome offers for prospective customers. With the sports calendar heating up, our links give new users a $200 payout in bonus bets after their first $5 wager. For perspective, getting $200 from a $5 investment equals hitting +4000 (or 40/1) odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook through this post to claim the new “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion. Every detail is in the name: Bet $5 on any MLB game or one of the opening week college football matchups after a brief registration. After your wager settles, FanDuel will issue $200 in bonus bets and any deserved cash winnings.

On top of the $200 bonus, every new FanDuel user will receive $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket for the 2023 campaign. FanDuel will email a discount code for any Sunday Ticket package on YouTube or YouTube TV, giving you every out-of-market NFL game all year for less money.

How to Activate FanDuel Promo Code

It’s easy for new bettors to register, just like it’s simple to place bets and win cash on FanDuel. To be safe, we listed every essential step prospective users must take to secure the $200 bonus. Read the instructions below to learn how your first bet can lead to an automatic $200 in bonus bets:

Click here to trigger our FanDuel promo code links. Players don’t need to input a specific promo code after using our links.

Fill out all required registration information, including name and birthday.

Deposit cash (min. $10) through one of FanDuel’s accepted banking methods.

Place at least $5 on any game from the MLB or college football betting market.

Receive $200 in bonus bets shortly after your qualifying wager settles, win or lose.

Check your email for a $100 discount code for NFL Sunday Ticket. FanDuel will send the code up to 24 hours after you place your first bet.

States like New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Ohio can lock up the “Bet $5, Get $200” offer. Click our links and select your playing area to see if you qualify for a FanDuel Sportsbook account.

CFB National Championship Odds

Notre Dame and Navy kick off the 2023 college football season this afternoon. Now is the opportune time to place a bet on the Fighting Irish or another program to win the national championship in January.

No. 13 Notre Dame is +3000 to win its first national title since 1988. Only ten teams have better odds than the Irish, including No. 6 USC. With Heisman favorite Caleb Williams under center, the Trojans are +1600 on FanDuel, the sixth-highest overall.

Here are the top betting odds to win this year’s college football championship:

Georgia +220

Alabama +600

Ohio State +700

Michigan +850

LSU +1200

USC +1600

Clemson +1600

Penn State +2000

Florida State +2500

Texas +2500

Tennessee +3000

Notre Dame +3000

Click here to claim your “Bet $5, Get $200” FanDuel promo code offer this weekend.

