FanDuel promo code NY offer unlocks Christmas weekend $2,500 no-sweat bet

In honor of the Christmas weekend, this FanDuel promo code NY offer is raising the stakes for bettors. Instead of taking a chance on the games, take advantage of one of the largest sportsbook bonuses on the market.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $2,500!

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

New players who sign up with this FanDuel promo code NY offer will be eligible for a $2,500 no-sweat bet on any game this weekend. Any losses on that initial wager will trigger a complete refund in free bets.

Think of this offer as a way to insure your first bet. Remember, any wager up to $2,500 will be completely covered by this promo. Considering how many compelling games there are in the NFL and NBA over the next few days, this offer is a complete no-brainer. FanDuel Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for New Yorkers. Let’s take a closer look at how new users can unwrap this promo.

Click here to automatically enable this FanDuel promo code NY offer and get a $2,500 no-sweat bet for any game during Christmas weekend.

FanDuel Promo Code NY: $2,500 No-Sweat Bet

This no-sweat bet is one of the most creative — and potentially lucrative — promotions out there for bettors. The “no-sweat” aspect of this offer is in the fact that any losses are backed up by this FanDuel promo code.

For example, someone who loses on a $2,000 wager will receive $2,000 in free bets back. Although wins are never guaranteed in sports betting, this no-sweat bet is helping to tilt the odds back in your favor.

Remember, players can use this no-sweat bet on any game this weekend. That provides new users on FanDuel Sportsbook with a ton of flexibility. Between the NFL and NBA, there should be something for every sports fan.

How to Activate this FanDuel Promo Code NY

Signing up with this FanDuel promo is the easy part. Figuring out which game to bet on with this $2,500 bonus might take a little more thought. Here’s a full guide to the registration process in New York:

Click here to activate this offer without inputting a physical promo code.

to activate this offer without inputting a physical promo code. Set up a new profile by filling out the prompts with basic identifying information.

Make a cash deposit in the amount you wish to place on this no-sweat bet.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $2,500 no-sweat bet on any NFL or NBA game during Christmas weekend.

Betting on the NFL During Christmas Weekend

The NFL isn’t always on tap for Christmas, but it lines up perfectly this year. In fact, the league is shifting the majority of Week 16 games to Christmas Eve on Saturday. That leaves three standalone games for Christmas Day: Packers-Dolphins, Broncos-Rams, and Buccaneers-Cardinals.

Not to mention, the NBA will be in full swing on Christmas Day, as is tradition. There are great matchups all day long and it all starts with the New York Knicks taking on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Click here to automatically enable this FanDuel promo code NY offer and get a $2,500 no-sweat bet for any game during Christmas weekend.