Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Sports bettors have plenty to look forward to on Tuesday night and our FanDuel promo code offer will make it a profitable one. If you sign up through our links, make a $10+ deposit and wager $5+ on any NBA game, you’ll earn a guaranteed return of $150 in bonus bets.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5

GET $150

IN BONUS BETS! BET NOW

Signing up through our FanDuel promo code links is easy. Once you’ve made the $10+ minimum deposit and wagered $5+ on any NBA game, you’ll secure a $150 bonus for games in any league this week.

FanDuel’s new user offer is incredibly flexible. That means you can bet on any team to win or cover the spread tonight. Total points and moneyline markets are eligible, as are player props. Win or lose, you’ll lock-in a $150 bonus.

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose when you click here and activate this FanDuel promo code offer.

FanDuel promo code offer brings $150 NBA bonus with $5 bet

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus Bonus Last Verified On January 23, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

The Brooklyn Nets will host the New York Knicks in a Battle of New York on Tuesday night. That’s not the only inter-city clash, as the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers will go head-to-head on Tuesday night as well.

You can bet $5 on the Clippers to win, the Knicks to cover, or the Jazz and Pelicans to go over the total points line. If you want to bet $5 on Anthony Davis to record a double-double or Jalen Brunson to score 35+ points, those markets are available as well. No matter how the bet settles, you’ll get $150 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Before you can bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets, you’ll need to sign up for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook. Here’s how to sign up today:

Click here to apply our FanDuel promo code.

to apply our FanDuel promo code. Complete the required information fields with your name, address, phone number, and date of birth.

Provide an email address and create a password to set up your new account.

Confirm you’re in a state with legal online sports betting by accepting a geolocation verification request.

Choose a deposit method and add $10+ to unlock this offer.

Pick any NBA game.

Wager $5 or more on any market.

Win or lose, you’ll get $150 in bonus bets. You can also earn a cash profit and your wager back with a win.

NBA SGP Profit Boost Promo

Once you’ve placed your first $5+ cash wager, check out the promos section of the app. FanDuel has an NBA same-game parlay profit boost available tonight. With this offer, you’ll get a 30% profit boost token for a qualifying SGP/SGP+ wager on any NBA game. In order to qualify, the bet must consist of three or more legs and have final odds of +400 or longer.

Click here to apply our FanDuel promo code and earn a $150 bonus win or lose with a $5+ wager on any NBA game.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5

GET $150

IN BONUS BETS! BET NOW

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.