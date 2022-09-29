Score top FanDuel promo code offer for Dolphins-Bengals TNF

Gear up for NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football between the Dolphins and Bengals with the FanDuel promo code offer that gives bettors a great start on America’s top sports betting app.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: ALL STATES WHERE LIVE! CLAIM NOW PRE-REGISTRATION BET $5, GET $150!

FOOTBALL BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

Use our FanDuel promo code to activate a bet $1, get $100 offer. No matter the outcome of your $1 wager, FanDuel will give you $100 in free bets. This wager can be for any NFL game, MLB matchup, or college football game.

On Thursday, Week 4 of the NFL season will start with the Dolphins vs. Bengals. After the promo code, there is another bonus for a same game parlay that can be used for this game.

Click here to use the FanDuel promo code. You will get a $100 bonus after placing a $1 wager.

How to use the FanDuel promo code

It only takes a few minutes to create an account on FanDuel Sportsbook. Here is a guide to follow to secure the best bonus offer.

Click here to activate the FanDuel promo code and create an account. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. On the cashier page, select a banking method to make a deposit. You will have to deposit at least $10. Place your first $1 wager on any sport.

Win or lose the $1 wager, FanDuel Sportsbook will give you $100 in free bets. This will give you a great head start to bet on more NFL Week 4 matchups.

FanDuel promo code for NFL Week 4

Week 4 will begin on Thursday night with the Dolphins vs. Bengals. The Bengals are 3.5-point favorites and the total is set at 47.5. After the welcome bonus, you can use a no sweat bet on this game. You will get a refund if your 3+ leg same game parlay loses. There are many markets to use for your parlay, including props for all of the key players.

Other key Week 4 matchups include the Titans vs. Colts, Patriots vs. Packers, and the Chiefs vs. Buccaneers. On Monday night, the Rams will go up against the 49ers. The Rams have looked much better since their Week 1 loss to the Bills. And the 49ers have now moved on to Jimmy Garoppolo at QB, but the offense struggled on Sunday night.

FanDuel has new features for the NFL season, such as live same game parlays. You can also play the free-to-play game every week for a chance to win prizes.

Looking Ahead to the MLB Postseason

It won’t be long until the MLB postseason begins. There are only a few games left in the regular-season, and all eyes are on Aaron Judge to see if he can reach 62 home runs. The Dodgers have the best odds to win the World Series on FanDuel, followed by the Astros, Yankees, Mets, Braves, and Cardinals.

On FanDuel, you will be able to follow along with the games and bet on the live odds. This gives you the opportunity to hedge your pregame wagers.

Sign up here to use the FanDuel promo code. Using our links to register will result in a $100 bonus after a $1 wager.