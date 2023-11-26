FanDuel promo code offer for NFL Week 12: Win $150 bonus if your team wins

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Win bonus bets for NFL Week 12 with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. New users can sign up for America’s most popular sportsbook app through our links to unlock a 30-1 boost on Sunday. The promo code will be applied to your account automatically.

Place a $5 moneyline wager on any NFL team after activating our FanDuel promo code. If it wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets.

The odds of this wager don’t matter, so it’s best to pick a favorite. The Chiefs look to be the best option on Sunday. They are favored by 9.5-point favorites against the Raiders, who will be starting Aidan O’Connell at QB. There are other NFL bonuses available on FanDuel after this welcome offer, including a SGP boost and a free contest for SNF.

Click here to activate the FanDuel promo code offer for any NFL game on Sunday. Get a $150 bonus by winning your first $5 moneyline wager.

Pick Any Team to Win with This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

There are 11 games on Sunday, starting with six in the 1 pm ET slate and another four in the late afternoon. The day ends with the Ravens vs. Chargers on SNF. Your first $5 moneyline wager can be on any of these games.

Take these steps to get started with the 30-1 boost. This offer can be used by all new customers in eligible states.

Click here to activate the FanDuel promo code and fill in the info needed to create an account. It must confirm your identity and age. Bettors have to be at least 21 years old. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app for your iPhone or Android and allow for geolocation services. Deposit $10+ with PayPal, online banking, or any other accepted payment method. Place a $5 moneyline wager. A winning bet will result in a $150 bonus.

NFL Sunday Funday SGP Profit Boost for Bills vs. Eagles

Go to the sports betting promotions tab on the FanDuel app to use the NFL Sunday Funday SGP Profit Boost. It will enhance your potential profits by 30%. Here are several legs that I’m including in my SGP for this matchup.

Eagles -3

Jalen Hurts anytime TD scorer

D’Andre Swift over 59.5 rushing yards

Total under 48.5 points

I like for the Eagles to control this game on the ground. They will cover the spread and limit the Bills on offense. This is also why I like Swift to reach his over and the game to go under 48.5 points. And with the effectiveness of the “Tush Push,” Hurts will likely score a touchdown.

Use Bonus Bets on FanDuel Sportsbook for MNF & SNF

If you win your $5 moneyline wager in the 1pm or 4 pm slate, you can use some of your bonus bets for the Ravens vs. Chargers. Lamar Jackson has been great for Baltimore this season, while the Chargers have struggled more than many fans expected. Roll with the Ravens to cover the three-point spread. And Week 12 will end with the Bears vs. Vikings on Monday night. Follow along and live bet during this game for a chance to find value.

Click here to activate the top FanDuel promo code offer for Week 12. Win $150 in bonus bets by making a successful $5 moneyline wager on any team.

