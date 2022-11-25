FanDuel promo code offer for USA-England World Cup is a must-have

FanDuel Sportsbook has created a Thanksgiving weekend bonus opportunity that lines up perfectly with today’s World Cup slate. With a FanDuel promo code, sign-ups receive house money to spend however they wish by placing any $5 wager.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $125!

GUARANTEED! BET NOW

Registrants can apply our FanDuel promo code to earn $125 of free bets instantly with any $5 bet. This is a valuable opportunity given the wealth of upcoming sporting action, including England-USA later today in the World Cup.

With Iran’s 2-0 upset of Wales this morning in World Cup action, the path is clear for the United States. If the USMNT win either of its final two matches, they are likely to advance to the knockout stages. Today’s match with England at 2pm ET was highly anticipated even before this change in the Group B landscape. Now, bettors may feel they have a better angle on some of the upcoming World Cup action. Thus, $125 worth of free bets from this promotion could quickly turn into a lot more this weekend.

Click here to Bet $5, Get $125 instantly with our FanDuel promo code before England and USA even kick off.

FanDuel Promo Code Gifts New Users $125 Automatically

To help make Thanksgiving weekend as memorable as possible, FanDuel Sportsbook is promising new users $125 of free house money. Anyone creating a new account today with this page’s FanDuel promo code will unlock this $125 gift instantly. The links on this page automatically engage that promo code and any $5 wager then unlocks the $125 bonus.

Bettors can break down the $125 worth of free bets however they wish, in any sports using any wager types. Any increment amounts will work, meaning players can create almost endless exciting wagers from any of this weekend’s action. There are certainly a ton of great options between the NFL, NCAAF, NCAAB, NBA, and NHL. The highlight today, however, is surely the United States versus England World Cup match. FD Sportsbook registrants will find numerous ways in the FanDuel app to make this contest even more exciting.

Collect $125 with FanDuel Promo Code in Four Easy Steps

FanDuel Sportsbook wanted to make this bonus as simple as possible to acquire. Therefore, they ensured that the $125 hits your new account instantly after you place any $5 wager. Moreover, they simplified the registration process and this page’s links lock in the required promo code for you. In other words, you can have $125 of free bets in your possession in mere minutes with these four steps:

Firstly, click here or on any link on this page to automatically lock in the necessary FanDuel promo code.

or on any link on this page to automatically lock in the necessary FanDuel promo code. Secondly, create your first-time FD Sportsbook account by inputting all required information. To clarify, this is where you will submit info like your name, address, email, date of birth, etc.

Thirdly, deposit at least $10 into your new account to qualify for this bonus offer.

Lastly, place any first wager for $5+. As a result, FanDuel will instantly release $125 worth of free wagers to your account.

Participating states include LA, NY, NJ, PA, IL, WV, IA, TN, MI, AZ, CT, WY, CO, IN, VA, KS. Additionally, Maryland residents should note that FanDuel is now live in their state as well.

Upcoming World Cup Action Perfect for $125 of Free Bets

The United States squares off with England at 2pm ET today in Group B action of the World Cup. Fans and bettors have certainly looked forward to this match with great anticipation all week. However, the stakes are even higher for the USA now, as a win here would all but guarantee advancement.

Anyone using this page’s FanDuel promo code will enjoy $125 of free wagers valid for any sporting action. Therefore, that makes it perfect money to play on USA-England or any other World Cup match this weekend. After all, bettors can break the $125 worth of free bets down into any increments. As a result, there are numerous parlay options that make sense now, on top of the many other ways to play. Here are Saturday’s four matches, the first four that follow today’s finale between the USA and England:

5am ET – Tunisia vs. Australia.

8am ET – Poland vs. Saudi Arabia.

11am ET – France vs. Denmark.

2pm ET – Argentina vs. Mexico.

Click here to Bet $5, Get $125 instantly with our FanDuel promo code before England and USA even kick off.