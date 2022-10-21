FanDuel promo code offer switches to $1K no-sweat in time for huge weekend

The newest FanDuel promo code offer is ready for an October weekend filled with championship baseball, college football, NBA, NHL, and NFL Week 7 action.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

NO-SWEAT BET BET NOW

FanDuel Sportsbook is supplying new players with a $1,000 no-sweat first bet that can be applied to any game or event this weekend. The offer switched back as of October 21, 2022, meaning a huge insurance policy is in play for a crazy sports weekend.

In prime time tonight, the Phillies will host the Padres in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat will host the Celtics in a game that will be nationally televised on ESPN. After that one, the network will air the Denver-Golden State game from San Francisco. Tomorrow, and there will be college football all day and night, so it will be another busy sports weekend.

Click here to secure a $1,000 no-sweat first bet with the new FanDuel promo code offer.

Free FanDuel NBA League Pass offer overview

First, this is an introductory bonus that is reserved for new players only. Secondly, players will be able to dial in on a number of parlay and same-game parlay bonuses among other offers. You simply place a $10 first deposit (minimum) and get rolling with a massive bet insurance on NBA regular season games, NHL, NFL Week 7, college football, or the Phillies-Padres NLCS.

The bets can be placed on any sporting event, and all markets are included. In addition, you are not required to limit yourself to a $10 wager. You can bet any higher amount, and you will still get the $150 bonus win or lose. These bets have to be placed within seven days of the time of receipt. When you win one of the free bets, you are paid in withdrawable cash.

This offer is available in the NY sports betting market along with PA, NJ, CT, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, WY, CO, KS, IA, IN, MI, and IL.

How Do I Get the FanDuel Promo Code for a $1K No-Sweat Bet?

To initiate the process, click one of the activation link that we are sharing on this page. This will enable the code, and you will be eligible for the bonus.

Then, provide your basic personal information to establish your account. This is the ordinary drill with an added geolocation verification to comply with gaming laws.

After that, grab the mobile app if you do not already have it.

Then, use one of several approved methods to fund your account.

Finally, place a $10+ bet on any sporting event to trigger the release of the bonus.

Established player benefits

FanDuel is very proactive about their bonus opportunities for established players. After you sign up, you can take advantage of the promotions that are rolled out on an ongoing basis. There will be no-sweat bets that are fully guaranteed, boosted payouts, and other limited time promos.

Is FanDuel Sportsbook a Good App?

The short answer is yes. It grades out well, thanks to a terrific app interface, user experience, recurring player incentives, and outstanding odds. In total, it scores as the most used app across almost every legal market.

Click here to accept the FanDuel Sportsbook welcome offer that delivers a free NBA League Pass subscription and a $150 bonus.