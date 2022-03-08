FanDuel promo code delivers bet $5, win $150 Players Championship bonus

It’s a huge weekend in the golf world and the latest FanDuel promo code is upping the ante on The Players Championship. It’s one of the biggest tournaments of the year and there is a huge boost for new users.

This FanDuel promo code is giving new players the chance to grab 30-1 odds on Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, or Xander Schauffele to make the cut at The Players Championship this weekend. That means these new users can bet $5 to win $150 on any of these top-10 golfers.

The PGA Tour season is well underway and although The Players Championship is not one of the four majors, it’s still one of the biggest tournaments of the year. The stars are going to be out on the course at TPC Sawgrass this weekend. Let’s take a closer look at this FanDuel promo code.

FanDuel Promo Code Goes Big for Golf

The easiest way to explain the value of this FanDuel promo code is with straight numbers. Thomas (-460), Morikawa (-430), and Schauffele (-310) are all very safe bets to make the cut.

New players can bet $5 on any of these golfers and win $150 in bonus cash if they make it to the weekend. Existing users would need to risk a lot more on these golfers to net that same kind of payout.

For example, existing players would need to wager $690 to win a profit of $150 on Thomas. Again, new users who use this FanDuel promo code can win that exact same profit on a $5 wager.

From a risk-reward perspective, this odds boost is a total no-brainer.

Claiming This FanDuel Promo Code

First things first, let’s break down the registration process with this FanDuel promo code. Follow these steps to get started:

to sign up and automatically trigger this FanDuel promo code. After creating an account, make a deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this odds boost.

Place a $5 wager on Thomas, Morikawa, or Schauffele to make the cut.

If your golfer makes it to the weekend, you will win $150 in bonus cash.

This offer is available in all legal sports betting states, including the recently re-launched Illinois betting market.

The Players Championship Odds

The Players Championship always brings out the best in golfers. Even though it’s not a major, it feels like one. Thomas, Morikawa, and Schauffele are among the favorites to win it all. That should signal to bettors that they are a safe bet to make the cut this weekend.

Here are the current odds to win The Players Championship on FanDuel Sportsbook:

Collin Morikawa +1300

Jon Rahm +1300

Justin Thomas +1500

Viktor Hovland +1900

Rory McIlroy +2100

Patrick Cantlay +2100

Xander Schauffele +2900

Scottie Scheffler +2900

Hideki Matsuyama +3100

Daniel Berger +3400

Shane Lowry +3600

Cameron Smith +3600

Dustin Johnson +3600

Matt Fitzpatrick +3600

Brooks Koepka +3600

Corey Conners +4600

Jordan Spieth +4800

Sungjae Im +4800

Joaquin Niemann +4800

Will Zalatoris +4800

Billy Horschel +4800

