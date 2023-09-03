FanDuel promo code scores $200 Florida State-LSU bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Florida State and LSU are gearing up for this much-hyped game and bettors can cash in with this FanDuel promo code offer. This top-10 matchup features two teams with championship aspirations.

New players can win $200 in bonuses and a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket with this FanDuel promo code offer. Create an account and place a $5 bet on Florida State or LSU in the app.

This is what college football is all about. Two of the biggest programs in the country going head to head to kick off the season. Florida State and LSU are two teams that should be in the mix for the College Football Playoff. There are tons of different ways to bet on this game in the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Click here to get started with this FanDuel promo code offer. New bettors can get a $200 bonus on Florida State-LSU and $100 off a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $200 College Football Bonus

There are two aspects of this FanDuel promo, but it all starts with a $5 wager on Florida State or LSU. No matter what happens in this game, bettors will claim two bonuses by placing this bet.

First off, bettors will receive $200 in sportsbook bonuses guaranteed. These bonus bets are applicable to other college football matchups, MLB, NFL, or any other sport. The slew of options should provide something for everyone.

Additionally, new members will receive $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Football fans will be able to watch every out-of-market NFL game through YouTube or YouTube TV at a reduced price.

Activate This FanDuel Promo Code for Florida State vs. LSU

Signing up is a hassle-free process that new players can complete from a computer or mobile device. With that said, this offer is only available in the app. Here’s a walkthrough to help new users activate this FanDuel promo:

Click here to start the registration process. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to start the registration process. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Create a new account and make a cash deposit of $10 or more through any of the preferred payment methods.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app.

Bet $5 on Florida State or LSU to unlock $200 in sportsbook bonuses and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

How to Bet Florida State vs. LSU

Florida State is a slight underdog against LSU tonight, but anything can happen in college football. Week 1 always features a ton of upsets, comebacks, and downright shocking finishes. We have no idea what to expect when the Seminoles and Tigers take the field.

Bettors can bet on this game in a variety of ways. Same game parlays are tough to hit, but they are becoming one of the most popular ways to bet on college football. FanDuel Sportsbook will have plenty of options for college football fans when it comes to this Florida State-LSU matchup.

Click here to get started with this FanDuel promo code offer.

