FanDuel promo code sets up new users with $1K NBA, MLB offer

The NBA season is winding down just as the MLB season is beginning, but there’s still time to bet on either with this FanDuel promo code offer. There are dozens of options for bettors today in the NBA and MLB.

New players who get in on the action with this FanDuel promo code offer can lock in a $1,000 no-sweat bet. Place a real money wager of up to $1,000 on the NBA or MLB. If that bet loses, players will receive an immediate refund in bonus bets.

Second chances don’t come around very often in sports betting, but this new promotion is the exception to the rule. Bettors can go big on the NBA or MLB tonight by taking advantage of this offer. FanDuel Sportsbook is raising the stakes on all the Tuesday action tonight. This is an opportunity for bettors to go big while keeping a forgiving safety net in place.

Use this link to automatically enable this FanDuel promo code offer and claim a $1,000 no-sweat bet.

FanDuel Promo Code: Score $1K No-Sweat Bet for NBA, MLB

This $1,000 no-sweat bet might seem like a complicated offer, but it’s really not. New players who take advantage of this promo will have a chance to place a sizable first bet on the NBA or MLB.

Place a real money wager of any amount up to $1,000 on FanDuel Sportsbook. If that bet loses, players will receive a refund in bonus bets equaling the original stake. For example, someone who loses on a $500 wager will receive $500 back.

And of course, anyone who wins on their first bet with FanDuel Sportsbook will take home cold, hard cash. This new promo is a straightforward offer.

How to Claim This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

It won’t take bettors long to sign up and start winning on FanDuel Sportsbook. In fact, there is no need for a promo code when you sign up with any of the links on this page, thus eliminating one step from the sign-up process. Follow the steps below to begin:

Click here to sign up and create an account by filling out the required fields.

to sign up and create an account by filling out the required fields. From there, make a cash deposit through any of the secure payment methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a no-sweat bet of up to $1,000 on the NBA or MLB tonight.

A loss will trigger an instant refund in bonus bets.

Other Ways to Win on NBA, MLB in the App

The FanDuel Sportsbook app makes it easy to hit the ground running. This $1,000 no-sweat bet is the best way to start, but there are other in-app offers that bettors should keep an eye on. Look to the promotions page for parlay insurance, boosted odds, and other unique offers. With so many options between the NBA and MLB this week, it’s the perfect time to get in on the action.

Use this link to automatically enable this FanDuel promo code offer and claim a $1,000 no-sweat bet.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER $1,000!

NO SWEAT BET BET NOW

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.