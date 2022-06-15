FanDuel promo code: bet $5, get $200 on NHL Stanley Cup Final, MLB action

The newest FanDuel promo code is raising the stakes for the NHL Stanley Cup Final and MLB this week. Instead of taking a chance on betting, new users can sign up with a guarantee.

This FanDuel promo code will unlock a guaranteed 40-1 payout. Simply sign up, make a deposit of $10 or more, and place a $5 wager on any NHL or MLB game. From there, bettors will automatically earn $200 in bonus cash. Winning doesn’t get any easier than that.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ALL SPORTS! CLAIM OFFER

The MLB regular season is heating up, but the NHL Stanley Cup Final is going to be front and center all week long. Game 1 begins with the Avalanche hosting the two-time defending champion Lightning. This Final is a case of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object.

Roll into the weekend with $200 in bonus cash. This FanDuel promo code is a guaranteed payout, which will position new bettors well for the rest of the Stanley Cup Final, the NBA Finals, and everything else going on this weekend.

New users can score this bonus without inputting a FanDuel promo code. Click here and bet $5 on the NHL Stanley Cup Final or any MLB game to win $200 in bonus cash.

FanDuel Promo Code Raises the Stakes With $200 Bonus

Potential new users might be looking at this offer with some skepticism. That makes sense considering the fact that “guarantees” are few and far between in sports betting. But there is no catch with this FanDuel promo code.

Sign up, make a $10 deposit, and place a $5 bet. That’s all it takes to guarantee a $200 bonus. Remember, the outcome of the original wager will have no impact on this bonus. In fact, players can win additional cash if that initial wager hits.

Starting off with house money isn’t a bad way to hit the ground running on FanDuel Sportsbook. June is a great month to be a sports fan.

Redeeming This FanDuel Promo Code

This offer comes with no strings attached. FanDuel Sportsbook is looking to attract new users and offering up $200 guaranteed is a great way to attract attention. Their hope is that by offering a test drive of the sportsbook, they can attract loyal customers.

Here is every step necessary to redeem this promo:

Click on any of the links on the page to register an account, including here .

. After creating an account, make a deposit of at least $10 to qualify for this bonus.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Place a $5 wager on the Stanley Cup Final or any MLB game. Win $200 in bonus cash automatically.

NHL Stanley Cup Final Begins

Buckle up for what should be a fantastic NHL Stanley Cup Final. Both teams are entering the Final after winning their last four games. The Avs swept the Oilers while the Lightning overcame a 2-0 deficit to oust the Rangers in six games. Let’s take a look at the current odds for Game 1 on FanDuel Sportsbook:

Tampa Bay Lightning: +1.5 (-210) // +126 // Over 6 (-115)

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+172) // -152 // Under 6 (-105)

New users can score this bonus without inputting a FanDuel promo code. Click here and bet $5 on the NHL Stanley Cup Final or any MLB game to win $200 in bonus cash.