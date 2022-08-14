FanDuel promo code unleashes Sunday MLB bonuses, Kansas pre-registration

Sunday is for MLB and the latest FanDuel promo code is a quick way to get in on the action. There are 15 games on the schedule for Sunday, which means there are plenty of options for baseball fans. Meanwhile, Kansas players can pre-register right here.

This FanDuel promo code will unlock a different bonus based on the state new players are in. Indiana, Colorado, and Virginia have state-specific bonuses that can give new users a head start, but bettors in most states can grab a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. Meanwhile, pre-registrations are open in Kansas with a $100 bonus attached.

In addition to MLB, the Vikings and Raiders are meeting in the last game of NFL preseason Week 1. It might not be the same as the real thing, but it’s still football. FanDuel Sportsbook is raising the bar to finish the weekend out strong. Check out the different boosts and bonuses for new users below.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code for a $1,000 no-sweat first bet.

Players can pre-register in Kansas and grab a $100 bonus by clicking here.

Indiana bettors can click this link for a $150 bonus.

Grab a $250 first-deposit match in Colorado by clicking here.

Click here for a free bet match in Virginia.

FanDuel Promo Code’s $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet

Players in most states, including New York and New Jersey, are eligible for FanDuel Sportsbook’s $1,000 no-sweat first bet. Instead of taking a chance on that initial wager, this promo will provide new players with up to $1,000 in first-bet insurance. Free bets will back up any losses on that first bet.

As for the other state-specific bonuses, here’s a quick breakdown of what bettors can expect in Indiana, Colorado, and Virginia:

Indiana: Bet $5 on any available market to win $150 in bonus cash.

Colorado: Make a first deposit and receive a 100% match of up to $250.

Virginia: Place a first bet and receive a free bet match of up to $250.

$100 Pre-Registration Bonus in Kansas

Although Kansas has yet to officially launch sports betting, new users can pre-register with this FanDuel promo code now. Pre-registering will unlock a $100 bonus and when the state finally gives the green light, bettors will have that extra money in the bankroll.

While we don’t have an official timetable for when Kansas sports betting will go live, we do know that this pre-registration bonus will only be here for a limited time. Sooner rather than later, this bonus will be a thing of the past. Don’t miss out.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code

Signing up for this FanDuel promo code takes little time and effort. First things first, make sure you are clicking on the link that corresponds with your state to secure the current optimal bonus. From there, set up an account and start placing bets on MLB, NFL preseason, and everything in between.

